UConn's Bowl Projection After Nine-Win Season
The UConn Huskies have secured back-to-back nine-win seasons for the first time in program history under Jim Mora. Joe Fagnano and Co. finished the regular season with a 48-45 victory over Florida Atlantic on November 22.
The Huskies’ offense was on full display throughout the season, and it hit a new high in the regular season finale. Fagnano posted a career-high 446 passing yards and three touchdowns while completing 33 of 46 passes. Running back Cam Edwards scored the game-winning touchdown with just 26 seconds remaining.
UConn’s Bowl Projections
As the Huskies await their bowl destination announcement on December 7, ESPN's Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach shared some interesting projections for where UConn will play in the postseason. The bowl game will provide UConn with an opportunity to clinch its 10th win of the season.
Bonagura has the Huskies facing Southern Mississippi in the Myrtle Beach Bowl on December 19 at Brooks Stadium in Conway, South Carolina. In contrast, Schlabach projects UConn to compete in the Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl against Florida State on December 19 at Raymond James Stadium.
UConn's bowl destination is unpredictable due to the program's independent status. Bowl committees select their matchups based on attendance potential, market size, and television appeal rather than having predetermined bowl tie-ins and automatic bids.
Southern Mississippi is currently on a two-game losing streak and sits atop the SBC West with a 7-4 record. The Golden Eagles play their regular-season finale against the Troy Trojans on November 29.
They have bounced back from a devastating 1-11 season in 2024 under Charles Huff. Quarterback Braylon Braxton is leading the passing game with 2,587 yards, 22 touchdowns, and just six interceptions.
However, the Golden Eagles’ defensive unit has been far from impressive, allowing 400 yards per game (100th in FBS) and surrendering 27.4 points per game (86th in FBS).
Florida State enters the final week of the regular season with a 5-6 record and must defeat rivals Florida on November 29 to secure bowl eligibility. The Seminoles are also coming off an underwhelming 2-10 season and now find themselves fighting for the bare minimum required for bowl participation. Their defense has also left a lot to be desired, allowing 192.82 yards per game.
The Huskies seem to be a much balanced team than their projected opponents. However, their performance in the season finale was concerning. Despite taking a 21-point lead in the first quarter, UConn trailed Florida Atlantic with less than a minute on the clock. The offensive trio led them to a win despite multiple errors, but Mora and Co. would aim to fix their issues before their biggest game of the season.
