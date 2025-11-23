UConn's Offensive Trio Makes History vs. Florida Atlantic
The UConn Huskies secured a thrilling 48-45 victory over the Florida Atlantic Owls in the regular season finale on Nov. 22. Jim Mora’s men finished with a 9-3 record, making it the first time in program history that they secured back-to-back nine-win seasons.
Quarterback Joe Fagnano, wide receiver Skyler Bell, and running back Cam Edwards reached a historic milestone in the Huskies’ final game of the season. For the first time in program history, a QB breached the 3000-passing yards mark, a WR charted 1000+ receiving yards, and a running back recorded 1000+ rushing yards in the same season.
Joe Fagnano, Skyler Bell and Cam Edwards Take UConn to New Heights
Fagnano dropped his career-high performance against the Owls. The seventh-year senior from Williamsport, Pa., threw 33 completions on 46 attempts for 446 yards and three touchdowns, surpassing 3000 passing yards in the first drive itself. He finished the season with 3,448 passing yards, 28 touchdowns, and one interception.
His four-touchdown performances also came against FIU (355 yards, 78.6% completion), UAB (267 yards, 76.7% completion rate) and Boston College (362 yards, 74.2% completion). Fagnano became the first UConn quarterback to start every game of a season since David Pindell in 2018.
Bell added eight receptions for 125 yards in the season finale. The Huskies' WR had reached the 1000-receiving-yard mark in the 10th game itself, catching 11 passes for 87 yards in a 37-34 win over the Duke Blue Devils. He logged off with 101 receptions for 1,276 yards this season.
Bell's 1,151 receiving yards came across 12 games, with seven 100-yard performances, tying Thomas's 2016 program record for most 100-yard games in a single FBS season. He also set a new program single-season record with 101 receptions, surpassing Noel Thomas's 2016 mark of 100.
His consistency was remarkable as he went for 135 yards and two TDs against Central Connecticut, 113 yards against Ball State (14 receptions), 125 yards against Boston College, and 125 yards in the FAU finale. He also charted 149 and 158 receiving yards for eight receptions each against UAB and Rice, respectively.
It was Edwards’ touchdown with 26 seconds left on the clock that helped the Huskies secure the win over Florida Atlantic. The Huskies' RB recorded 16 carries for 101 yards, making it his second straight 100+ rushing yards game. He had reached 1000 rushing yards in UConn’s last week's win over the Air Force Falcons. He finished the regular season with 199 carries for 1,132 yards.
