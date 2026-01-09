UConn Lands Oklahoma State Transfer WR

Uconn has continued building their roster under first-year head coach Jason Candle, going almost exclusively through the transfer portal, and they have another addition.

Oklahoma State wide receiver transfer Cameron Abshire announced on Twitter that he has committed to UConn, after receiving an offer from them last week.

Abshire brings Power 4 experience that the Huskies can use as they try and have a strong showing under Candle in 2026.

Candle arrives from Toledo and takes over from Jim Mora, the previous UConn head coach, who departed for the same role with Colorado State.

Cameron Abshire Background

Abshire didn't see much action for the Cowboys as a redshirt junior in 2025, making just 10 catches for 92 yards.

He did play in all 12 games, but the Cowboys had a terrible season, finishing with just one win and head coach Mike Gundy got fired after 21 seasons in charge.

Abshire previously had success at the Division II level at Emory and Henry University in Emory, Va., down in the southwest corner of the state.

He had a solid redshirt freshman season in 2023, making 38 catches for 661 yards and six touchdowns, leading E&H in both receiving yards and receiving touchdowns.

Abshire broke out as a redshirt sophomore in 2024, with 51 recptions for 1,067 yards and 13 touchdowns. This included five games with multiple touchdown catches and five games with at least 100 receiving yards and led the SAC in receiving yards per game.

He earned numerous honors, including making the All-America Second Team (Associated Press), plus Don Hansen Honorable Mention All-America.

WR Outlook for UConn in 2026

UConn lost one of the best wide receivers in the country in Skyler Bell to graduation after this season.

The Biletnikoff Award finalist finished with 101 catches or 1,278 yards, 12.7 yards per reception, and 13 touchdowns in 12 games, with 106.5 receiving yards per contest in the regular season.

Nov 1, 2025; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; UConn Huskies wide receiver Skyler Bell (1) reacts after his touchdown against the UAB Blazers in the second quarter at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Bell led the FBS in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns, while his receiving yards per game also ranked second best.

The Huskies also lost their second-leading receiver in Reymello Murphy, who had 40 catches for 455 yards and four touchdowns in 2025, plus Chris Parker, who had just five catches for 108 yards.

UConn saw five of their wide receivers enter the transfer portal, including Jackson Harper, Makih Johnson, Shamar Porter, Thai Chiaokhiao-Bowman and Terrence Smith.

Rising redshirt junior John Neider is the top returner for the Huskies at wideout in 2026, making 27 catches for 422 yards and two touchdowns last season. He finished third on the team in receptions and receiving yards.

Some of the other returning wideouts for the Huskies include rising seniors Griffin Koch, rising redshirt junior Teddy Williams, rising junior Rashard Williams and rising redshirt freshmen in Trace Batten and Daniel Rose.

UConn has added a number of transfer wide receivers, including Zy'Marion Lang, Jediyah Willoughby and Javon Brown from Toledo, plus Ky Wilson from FCS program Youngstown State.

