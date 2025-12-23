UConn Flips 2026 Three-Star Toledo Decommit

Jason Candle has brought another talent from Toledo to the Connecticut Huskies. The new head coach is helping the program build the class of 2026 after the Huskies lost over 15 players to the transfer portal and decommitments.

Makijah Latiker, the 6-foot-6, 250-pound defensive lineman from Trinity Christian High School in Fayetteville, North Carolina, has committed to UConn football. The player announced his decision on Dec. 22.

“After a good conversation with coaches and family I’m proud to say I will be taking my Talents to UConn,” Latiker wrote on X.

After a good conversation with coaches and family I’m proud to say I will be taking my Talents to UConn pic.twitter.com/JOCloGlVIi — Makijah Latiker (@Khi_lat9) December 22, 2025

Latiker originally committed to Toledo on Oct. 31, 2025, but reopened his recruitment after Candle departed for Storrs on Dec. 6.

The DL is a three-star recruit and is ranked 62nd in North Carolina as per 247Sports Composite. He chose the Huskies over Charlotte, Delaware, Georgia, North Carolina A&T and North Carolina Central.

At Trinity Christian, Latiker was a three-year starter on the defensive line and a two-way player as a senior. He recorded 37 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, and three sacks in his final season with the school. He was named to the All-Conference Second Team in his first two years and made it to the All-Conference First Team in his final two.

Ravenscroft at Trinity Christian football on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025. | Andrew Craft / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Latiker made multiple unofficial visits to college campuses during the 2025 recruiting cycle, visiting North Carolina, South Carolina, Charlotte, and North Carolina Central. However, Candle's personal recruitment persuaded him to flip from Toledo to an independent FBS program, UConn.

He is a defensive front-seven anchor that UConn desperately needed following the portal departures of defensive contributors during the post-Mora exodus. Latiker joins Prince Samuels (linebacker), James Tilus (defensive end), Tyrique Harris (linebacker), and Jayden Jones (outside linebacker).

Jason Candle’s Toledo to UConn Pipeline

Makijah Latiker is the fourth Toledo decommit to reunite with Jason Candle at UConn. Quarterback Bo Polston, LB Tyrique Harris, and wide receiver Logan Barnes have already flipped their commitment to the Huskies.

Polston is a three-star quarterback from Decatur Central High School in Indianapolis with an impressive resume. At 6-foot-3 and 200 pounds, he led his team to two state championships while surpassing 6,400 passing yards. He also proved to be a dual-threat playmaker, rushing for more than 1,500 yards and accounting for 66 total touchdowns over the course of his high school career.

The QB was pumped about Latiker’s arrival at UConn.

“Brotherrrrrrr!!! ❤️” Polston wrote on X.

As a junior in 2025, Barnes showcased his versatility by contributing in every phase of the offense. He passed for 702 yards with two touchdowns, added 675 rushing yards and seven scores on the ground, and hauled in 400 receiving yards with five touchdowns. His all-around production earned him All–North Central Athletic Conference recognition.

Harris delivered consistent production throughout his career, beginning with 84 tackles, 12.5 sacks, and 13.5 tackles for loss as a sophomore. He followed that with 79 tackles, eight sacks, and six tackles for loss during his junior season before taking another step forward as a senior. That year, Harris racked up 113 tackles, three sacks, and nine tackles for loss, earning consecutive honors as Pinellas County’s Defensive Lineman of the Year.

