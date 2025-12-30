UConn WR Enters Transfer Portal

The UConn Huskies continue to suffer after the departure of Jim Mora to Colorado State. After a flurry of talent leaving the program within a week, a star receiver exited right after the humiliating Fenway Bowl loss.

Jackson Harper's journey with the UConn Huskies has come to an unexpected end. The 6-foot-2, 205-pound wide receiver from Simsbury, Connecticut, announced his decision to enter the transfer portal on December 30. He announced his decision on X.

“I want to thank the University of Connecticut football program, my coaches, teammates, and support staff for the opportunity to be part of the program and for everything I’ve learned during my time at UConn. I’m grateful for the relationships, experiences, and growth both on and off the field.” Harper wrote.

“After careful consideration, I’ve decided to enter the transfer portal with two years of eligibility remaining. I’m excited to take the next step in my college football journey!”

6'2 205 Transfer Portal WR/PR - 2 Years of eligibility remaining

Harper, a standout at Avon Old Farms School in Connecticut, committed to UConn on June 23, 2022, during his senior season when he accumulated 37 receptions for 898 yards and 11 touchdowns while earning First Team All-Founders League honors and Co-Offensive Player of the Year accolades. The four-year starter from his high school chose the Huskies over offers from Air Force, Army, Brown, and other programs.

After redshirting in 2023 and appearing in just three games on special teams and at receiver, Harper saw an expanded role during his redshirt freshman season in 2024. He played five games and caught one reception for five yards.

He appeared in all 13 games in 2025, hauling in eight receptions for 51 yards and one touchdown and playing a critical role in special teams coverage. He charted two kick returns for 31 yards and 18 punt returns for 150 yards.

With two years of eligibility remaining, Harper enters the transfer portal at a time when multiple factors, including the coaching change, potential NIL opportunities elsewhere, and the desire for a larger role, may have influenced his decision.

Talent UConn Lost to the Transfer Portal and Decommitments Following Jim Mora’s Exit

The month following Mora's departure to Colorado State proved catastrophic for UConn's roster. Within days, nine key contributors entered the transfer portal, including several defensive starters and productive offensive players.

Linebacker Oumar Diomande, who led the defense with an astounding 111 tackles and five sacks during the 2025 season, departed on November 27. Defensive back Cam Chadwick, who recorded a program-high four interceptions and 63 tackles, exited on November 26. Running back Victor Rosa, who finished his career with 1,405 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns, also left on November 26.

Additional notable departures included wide receiver John Neider, who caught 24 passes for 395 yards and two touchdowns in 2025; running back MJ Flowers from Eastern Illinois after seeing limited action; cornerback Kolubah Pewee Jr., a former Georgetown transfer; cornerback Osiris Gilbert, a true freshman who recorded 21 tackles and an interception; defensive back Chris Hudson; and left tackle Ben Murawski, who started all 12 games and ranked as the nation's third-best run-blocking tackle with over 400 snaps.

The 2026 recruiting class suffered an even more severe setback, losing a total of eight recruits. Quarterback Carter Emanuel, the class's primary signal-caller, decommitted on November 26. Linebacker Westen Ard, who posted 122 tackles and six sacks as a senior, decommitted, citing coaching staff uncertainty.

Safety Kallen Martinez, running back Jayden Fox (who committed to UNLV), wide receiver Quayd Hendryx (committed to Minnesota), edge rusher Jacquey Ferguson Jr., cornerback Javion Romer, and defensive back Cason Dash also reopened their recruitments.

New head coach Jason Candle has begun rebuilding the program, including targeting transfers and recruiting commits from his previous program at Toledo.

