UConn Lands Division II Transfer TE

When Jim Mora departed for Colorado State Rams, the program that had created history with back-to-back nine-win seasons fell apart. Soon, Jason Candle took over as head coach, and now, the roster needs some serious rebuilding. And now, Candle has a new transfer stepping in.

UConn has landed Division II tight end Michael Godavitarne. Not so long ago, Godavitarne took to X and wrote, “I am extremely grateful for the relationships I’ve built and the opportunities that presented themselves during my recruitment process. With that being said, I would like to announce my commitment to UConn!!! #RollSkies.”

Godavitarne is coming in from Wheeling University. After redshirting in 2022, Godavitarne played 11 games in 2023. In 2024, he appeared in 10 games, making five receptions for 48 yards and a touchdown.

However, his breakout came earlier this season, when he posted 19 receptions for 255 yards and five touchdowns across 11 games. Godavitarne had an average of 13.4 yards per catch. Interesting, he also had a multitude of offers.

Godavitarne had offers from Austin Peay, Bryant, Delaware State, EKU, EMU, FAU, Fordham, Georgia Southern, Liberty, Missouri State, New Mexico State, ODU, Sam Houston, Delaware State, Temple, Toledo, Troy, Tulsa, WKU and WMU.

Jason Candle Also Targeting Another DII Player

UConn has also extended an offer to Division II cornerback Damier Minkah. He is 6-foot-1, 183 pounds, and has started all 11 games plus two additional appearances in 2024 and served as a team captain before redshirting.

Before Shepherd University, Minkah starred at Battlefield High School, where he recorded seven interceptions and didn’t allow a single touchdown, earning All-State, All-Region, and All-District honors.

Minkah has offers from names including Utah State, Troy, Mercer, East Texas A&M, San José State, South Alabama, James Madison, Miami (Ohio) and others. He also has visits lined up at Buffalo and Arkansas State.

With multiple cornerbacks already in the portal, including Chris Hudson, Cam Chadwick, Kolubah Pewee Jr., and Osiris Gilbert, the need for a CB is real. Other players, including Mel Brown, Victor Rosa, MJ Flowers and Cam Edwards, are all entering the portal.

