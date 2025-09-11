UConn HC Previews Delaware Matchup
UConn Huskies head coach Jim Mora has his full attention on the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens following a heartbreaking overtime loss to Syracuse, a Power Four opponent, on the road last weekend.
While speaking with the media ahead of the program's Week 3 game at Delaware Stadium, Mora propped up the Fightin' Blue Hens and their hard-nosed style of play during their first year as an FBS school.
"Well, they've always been an outstanding FCS school, and they've always had success," Mora said. "They've got continuity amongst their staff. They've always had tough, physical, tough-minded players, you know, that play with effort and discipline. And when you have that, you have a chance to compete against people, and to beat people. I don't know what their commitment is financially ... I know a lot about them as a football team, but you just are impressed. You're just like, 'OK, that's a damn good football team.'
"I don't care that they just came up from the FCS level. It doesn't matter. They're a really good football team, and that's what you would expect out of them."
Delaware became a member of the FBS' Conference USA this season after being viewed as one of the top programs in Division I-AA/FCS prior to their move.
The school won the FCS National Championship back in 2003 and has taken home 17 conference championships throughout their history. Furthermore, the Fightin' Blue Hens went 26-11 with two FCS playoff appearances in their three years under head coach Ryan Carty coming into this season.
Delaware started off its 2025 campaign by defeating in-state rival Delaware State 31-7 at home. Last week, they lost 31-7 on the road to Deion Sanders and Colorado. Its offense was impressive throughout that game, though, as the unit put up 396 total yards.
UConn knows it has a big challenge on its hands this weekend, though facing an out-of-conference opponent on the road should help it prepare for the remainder of its schedule.
Coming off an impressive 9-4 campaign in 2024 under Mora, the Huskies began the current season by blowing out Central Connecticut State 59-13 before losing 27-20 to Syracuse.
UConn and Delaware have played against one another 27 times, though the last matchup between the two sides came in 1998. The Fightin' Blue Hens lead the all-time series 20-7, but the Huskies will look to add to their win total this weekend.
Don't forget to bookmark UConn Huskies on SI for the latest news. exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and more!