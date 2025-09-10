2026 5-Star Forward Considering UConn
The UConn Huskies are in the mix for one of the top recruits in the Class of 2026, and he revealed his thoughts on the program before heading to campus for a visit next month on October 17.
Speaking with 247 Sports’ Brandon Jenkins following an official visit to North Carolina this past weekend, five-star forward Bryson Howard previewed each of the six other schools that he currently plans on stopping at.
While discussing UConn, Howard referenced the program’s success over recent years with its back-to-back national titles in 2023 and 2024 as well as its ability to properly develop players before they head into the professional ranks.
"It is a great basketball program,” he said. “I have been watching them over the years and how they develop their players. It's not just about going out there to play; it is about development and getting to the league."
The other programs who are slated to receive visits from Howard are Texas, Tennessee, Duke, Houston and Kentucky. He previously completed a visit to Texas A&M in late August.
He added that he doesn’t have a firm timeline for when he may commit as of now, though it’s his preference to do so by the time the early signing period rolls around in November.
Listed at 6-foot-5 and 188 pounds, Howard is currently ranked as the No. 12 overall prospect and No. 1 small forward among 2026 recruits by 247 Sports.
ESPN, on the other hand, views him as the No. 20 overall recruit while Rivals’ industry ranking places him at No. 16 overall.
Howard attends Heritage High School in Frisco, Texas, and is the son of former 10-year NBA veteran Josh Howard, who won ACC Player of the Year at Wake Forest in the 2002-03 season and was an All-Star during the 2006–07 campaign with the Dallas Mavericks.
As a junior at Heritage last season, Howard averaged 17.1 points, 10.2 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.4 blocks per game.
UConn doesn’t currently have any commits in the Class of 2026, though five-star guard Dylan Mingo visited the program last weekend while four-star forward Cole Cloer is slated to do so this weekend and four-star guard Junior County will head to Storrs on September 26, per 247.
247's Director of Scouting Adam Finkelstein believes Howard has the requisite length, physicality and shooting ability to make an impact on both ends of the floor, though he did note that his decision-making with the ball could use some work.
"Howard is a long and athletic southpaw wing who changes the game on both ends of the floor," Finkelstein wrote. "He attacks the rim in straight lines, getting downhill and absorbing contact with a physical style. He rises up to finish above the rim and is a lob threat. He also has a translatable shooting stroke and has even shown some flashes of being able to make movement shots (45% 3pt, 75% FT), which is very unusual for someone so young (won’t turn 18 until following his high school graduation) and with such long arms (6-foot-11 wingspan).
"In addition to his length and physicality, Howard also has a naturally strong frame that is only going to continue to fill-out. Defensively, he’s engaged, excels with his court coverage, and has good playmaking metrics (2 steals and 0.9 steals). There’s still room for him to clean up some of his angles, but he has a world of potential, both on and off the ball. Offensively, he could take his game to new levels by developing his right hand and decision-making, particularly when he’s in attack mode (1.5 assists. Vs. 1.9 turnovers)."
