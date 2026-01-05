UConn Adds Two More Toledo Transfers

UConn Huskies head coach Jason Candle is building his roster for the 2026 season and is using the transfer portal to do so.

Candle takes over for the Huskies after former head coach Jim Mora departed for the same role with the Colorado State Rams.

He spent the past 10 seasons as the head coach of Toledo and is bringing more players with him from his previous stop to UConn.

Two Toledo transfers announced their commitment to UConn in both running back in Kenji Christian and defensive back Jayden Price.

What the Huskies Get in Christian and Price

Christian is coming off a solid season with the Rockets in 2025 as a redshirt senior, where he featured as an important part of the rushing attack.

He rushed 105 times for 528 yards, 5.0 yards per carry, and four touchdowns, while making 17 catches for 193 yards, 11.4 yards per reception, and a touchdown, totaling 721 yards of offense and five total touchdowns.

Christian was second on Toledo in rushing yards and tied for second in rushing touchdowns last season.

His best game came in a 45-10 home win over Kent State in Week 8, with 16 carries for 113 yards and two catches for 21 yards.

He spent his previous two seasons with FCS program North Carolina A&T, where he had a successful 2023 season as the main rushing , but a disappointing 2024.

Christian had his best career season in terms of output as a redshirt sophomore with the Aggies, rushing 133 times for 718 yards, 5.4 yards per carry, and six touchdowns, along with 16 catches for 197 yards, 12.3 yards per reception, and one touchdown.

Aug 29, 2024; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina A&T Aggies running back Kenji Christian (7) stiff arms Wake Forest Demon Deacons defensive back Nick Andersen (45) during the second half at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

He only played in three games as a redshirt junior in 2024, as he dealt with an injury that cut his season short, but gave him a medical redshirt.

Christian spent his first two seasons with Virginia Tech in 2021 and 2022, but never played there and earned a redshirt as a true freshman.

Price was a true freshman for Toledo in 2025 and made just one tackle and played four snaps on special teams in the 42-3 home win over Northern Illinois in Week 11.

He played for Seneca Valley High School in Harmony, Pa., 30 miles north of downtown Pittsburgh, where he was a two-time WPIAL First-Team Selection.

Christian has just one year of eligibility remaining, while Price will still have four years of eligibility himself.

UConn Stacking Toledo Transfers

UConn has already landed six confirmed transfers from Toledo that played under Candle, giving him some familiarity on the roster for 2026.

Name Position 2026 Class Kenji Christian Running Back Sixth Year Jediyah Willoughby Wide Receiver Redshirt Junior Rapahel Greene-Nyarko Offensive Lineman Redshirt Freshman Isiah Switzer Offensive Lineman Redshirt Freshman Jayden Price Defensive Back Redshirt Freshman Esean Carter Defensive Lineman Sixth Year

The Huskies have added 11 transfers in the last 24 hours, according to AJ Harrison, director of recruiting and player relations, so more Rockets players transferring in shouldn't come as a surprise.

UConn also added tight end Alex Godavitarne from Division II program Wheeling in Wheeling, W.Va.

