2027 Four-Star QB Receives Offer From UConn

The UConn Huskies’ pursuit of talent for the class of 2027 is picking up pace. While the program continues to recover from the damage dealt after Jim Mora’s departure, Jason Candle is also trying to build the roster for the upcoming years.

The University of Connecticut football program extended an offer to Chaparral High School (California) quarterback Dane Weber on January 1st. Weber, a 6-foot-1, 215-pound four-star prospect, announced the news on X.

“Extremely grateful to receive an offer from The University Of Connecticut!!! #AG2G,” Weber wrote.

During his junior season, Weber put together one of the most impressive campaigns in Southern California high school football. The four-star prospect completed 218 of 311 passes for 3,645 yards and 41 touchdowns with only nine interceptions. He also added 115 carries for 688 yards and 14 touchdowns on the ground.

Weber's performance was headlined by a record-setting playoff performance where he completed 24 of 31 passes for 360 yards and eight total touchdowns, five through the air and three on the ground, to lead Chaparral to a 63-42 victory. His eight-touchdown game was a new single-game school record at Chaparral. He has earned first-team All-State selection in California twice.

Dane Weber’s Offers

The quarterback's recruitment is highly competitive, with multiple Power Conference and Group of Five programs in the running. Kansas has emerged as the frontrunner with a 76 percent recruiting prediction according to On3, though Arizona State, Arizona, and Sacramento State have also extended offers.

More offers have come from Utah, BYU, San Diego State, Boston College, Cincinnati, Colorado, and other major programs. Weber has taken unofficial visits to multiple campuses, including Kansas, Oregon, Oklahoma, and Ohio State.

UConn’s 2027 Offers

The Huskies have extended offers to multiple quarterbacks as part of their 2027 recruiting efforts. Jamison Robers, Peter Bourque, Brady Edmunds, and Keeghan Croucher are some of the top QBs the Huskies have been chasing.

Running backs offered include Isaiah Rodgers, Braydon Tyson, Xavier Bala, and Jance Henry. At wide receiver, the Huskies have offered Xavier Sabb, Javien Robinson, Brock Burus, and DJ Davis as part of their comprehensive recruitment strategy.

George Lemons, Colt Lumpris, JT Geraci, and Drew Follett are being chased by the program at the tight end position. Niko Kampas is UConn’s target at the Offensive Tackle position. Five-star interior offensive lineman Maxwell Hiller is also on the program’s radar.

Mekai Brown, Abraham Sesay, and Santana Harvey are UConn’s targets at the edge position. The program is seeking the services of Aiden O’Neil and Reinaldo Perez at the defensive line.

