The UConn Huskies continue their rebuild under new head coach Jason Candle, following the departure of Jim Mora to Michigan State. The program added a talented defensive end to the roster on January 10.

6-foot-3, 235-pound pass rusher, Rodarion Tellez, becomes the latest addition to a Huskies program decimated by departures. He decommitted from Toledo after Candle accepted the UConn position in early December, choosing to follow his coach from the Glass Bowl to Storrs. The player announced his decision via X.

“It’s official I bleed blue#Thanks Coach Candle,Coach Lewis and the whole UConn staff for a awesome visit. Also excited for what the future hold. Stay tuned 👀,” Tellez wrote.

After initially committing to Toledo in May 2025, he received offers from several other mid-major programs, including Kentucky, Bowling Green, and Western Michigan. Kentucky appeared to be a serious suitor late in the process, but the opportunity to remain with Candle ultimately made him choose the Huskies.

At UConn, Tellez will compete in a linebacker room that requires immediate reinforcement. The Huskies lost starting linebacker Diondre Diomande, who recorded 111 tackles and five sacks in 2025, to the transfer portal.

Rodarion Tellez’s High School Career

Tellez recorded 77 tackles (21 tackles for loss) and 11 sacks during his senior season, helping American Heritage capture the Florida Class 4A state championship. For his prep career, Tellez accumulated 200 tackles and 33.5 sacks across four years, including 58 tackles and 12.0 sacks in his junior year.

He was a critical part of two state championship teams at American Heritage, winning in 2023 as a junior and again in 2025 as a senior.

​​Top UConn Transfer Portal Commitments

Bo Polston (Decatur Central, Indianapolis) is perhaps UConn’s most significant transfer Portal commitment. The three-star quarterback signed with Toledo before following Candle to Storrs on December 11. Polston completed 66 percent of his passes as a senior for 1,059 yards and 11 touchdowns while adding 411 rushing yards and six scores despite a shoulder injury.

Texas transfer Melvin Hills III committed to UConn in early January. Former Toledo defensive tackle Esean Carter, who earned third-team All-MAC honors with 36 tackles, three sacks, and a pass breakup in 2025, transferred to the Huskies on January 4. Carter recorded 26 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, and 3.0 sacks during his college career at Toledo.

Makijah Latiker, a 6-foot-6 defensive lineman from Trinity Christian, transferred from Toledo to UConn. Defensive lineman Mateo Kipke, a 6-foot-5, 250-pound three-star from Dexter High School in Michigan, committed to UConn on January 10.

Raphael Greene-Nyarko (6-6, 340) and Isiah Switzer (6-6, 285), both Toledo transfers, addressed critical offensive line needs after UConn lost both starting tackles to the transfer portal. Left tackle Ben Murawski departed for the portal after starting all 12 games in 2025, while right tackle Carsten Casady graduated. Fred Johnson from Louisville also committed to UConn as an offensive lineman option.

Jediyah Willoughby (Toledo), Logan Barnes (Toledo), Ky Wilson (Youngstown State/Slippery Rock), and Cam Abshire (Emery & Henry) comprise a deep receiving corps for Candle's passing attack. Willoughby, a 6-foot-1, 202-pound receiver, recorded minimal production at Toledo but brings familiarity with Candle's system.

Wilson appeared in 14 games for Slippery Rock in 2024, starting 12 and posting 57 receptions for 637 yards and four touchdowns, while adding 32 kickoff returns for 842 yards and a touchdown. Abshire, an All-South Atlantic Conference selection at Emery & Henry, had just 10 receptions for 92 yards at Oklahoma State in 2024 but showed elite Division II production.

Kenji Christian, a sixth-year transfer from Virginia Tech, joins the Huskies with one year of eligibility remaining. Christian spent his first two seasons with the Hokies as a redshirt before transferring.

Beyond Tellez, the Huskies secured commitments from Rickey Williams (Toledo) and Tyrique Harris (Toledo). Harris, a 6-foot-1, 205-pound linebacker from Clearwater Central Catholic, recorded 113 tackles and nine tackles for loss as a senior. Williams transferred from Toledo to fill the void left by Diondre Diomande's departure.

Jayden Price, a true freshman from Toledo, and cornerback Shmar Akande from the 2026 class both transferred to UConn. Michael Godavitarne from Division II Wheeling joins the Huskies alongside Jackson Mangham to address the needs at the tight end position.

