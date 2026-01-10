UConn Secures Commitment From Toledo Transfer WR

Wide receiver Kamren Flowers has committed to the UConn Huskies from the transfer portal, bolstering Jason Candle's rebuilding efforts as the new Huskies head coach continues to rebuild his roster.

The 6-foot, 170-pound receiver from Detroit followed Candle from Toledo, where he spent his freshman season as a four-star recruit. The player announced the news via X.

“Back to work!” Flowers wrote.

Flowers is another critical addition to an offense that has been severely depleted by departures following Jim Mora's exit to Colorado State.

Flowers arrives at UConn with elite recruiting credentials and proven production at the high school level. The Detroit native attended West Bloomfield High School, where he established himself as one of Michigan's most explosive receivers. As a senior, Flowers earned first-team all-region honors and was named to the OAA (Oakland Activities Association) Dream Team.

ESPN ranked him as a four-star recruit and the No. 2 wide receiver in Michigan's Class of 2025, while 247Sports listed him as a three-star and No. 15 overall player in the state. He had offers from Iowa, Michigan, Northwestern, Iowa State, Purdue, Illinois, and Michigan State before he ultimately committed to Toledo on July 23, 2024. Flowers entered the transfer portal on January 6, 2026, following Candle's departure to UConn and committed to the Huskies just four days later.

What Does Kamren Flowers Bring to UConn?

The 6-foot receiver provides the Huskies with an invaluable asset as the program rebuilds. His speed allows him to generate vertical and horizontal separation, creating windows for throws in the middle of the field and on the perimeter.

The 170-pound receiver can line up in multiple receiver alignments, including slot, outside, or detached, offering Candle's offense flexibility. The wide receiver joins a Toledo contingent that includes quarterback Kalieb Osborne, running back Kenji Christian, linebacker Rickey Williams, cornerback DJ Kelly, defensive lineman Esean Carter, and multiple offensive linemen. The Toledo transfer class has become the foundation of UConn's 2026 roster.

UConn's Transfer Portal Commitments

Beyond Toledo, UConn has attracted transfers from Louisville (offensive lineman Fred Johnson), Division II Wheeling (tight end Alex Godavitarne), and Texas (defensive lineman Melvin Hills III).

The Huskies transfer portal commitment now features Bo Polston, Melvin Hills III, Esean Carter, Makijah Latiker, Mateo Kipke, Raphael Greene-Nyarko, Isiah Switzer, Fred Johnson, Jediyah Willoughby, Logan Barnes, Ky Wilson, Cam Abshire, Kenji Christian, Rickey Williams, Tyrique Harris, Jayden Price, Shmar Akande, Michael Godavitarne, and Jackson Mangham, among others.

The program seems to have bounced back from the coaching transition in early December. Between Mora's departure announcement and the opening of the transfer portal on January 2, 2026, nine key contributors exited immediately, including leading tackler Diondre Diomande (111 tackles), interception leader Rashaud Chadwick (63 tackles, 4 INTs), and starting left tackle Ben Murawski.

