UConn's Skyler Bell Reveals Hilarious Reason for DMing Patriots Star
UConn Huskies wide receiver Skyler Bell shared a humorous story about why he reached out to New England Patriots receiver Stefon Diggs via direct message, and it had nothing to do with football.
During a pregame media availability session on November 18, 2025, Bell explained that his brother has a striking resemblance to Diggs, so much so that the two could pass for twins. This led to Bell's unexpected DM to the NFL star.
"Yeah, it's funny. The one time I DMed Stefon Diggs, it wasn't actually for football," Bell said. "My brother looks exactly like him. Like him and my brother are twins. So, I DMed him because obviously New England is not too far to see if they wanted to do a collab with my brother.”
The Huskies WR added that he idolizes the Patriots WR and would love to connect with him. He believes that his play styles matches a lot with the four-time Pro Bowler.
“But I'd love to get in contact with those guys. Obviously, you know, looking up to, you know, those are some of the best in the league. So, any which way to get better, get nuggets from those guys, I'd be game for it."
Skyler Bell’s Historic 2025 Season
Skyler Bell has delivered one of the most dominant wide receiver seasons in UConn football history, accumulating 93 receptions for 1,151 yards and 13 receiving touchdowns through eleven games.
Bell hauled in four passes for 135 receiving yards and two touchdowns to open his senior campaign against Central Connecticut State, including an 80-yard touchdown reception. He followed it up with 11 receptions for 105 yards in the 27-20 overtime loss to Syracuse Orange.
The Huskies WR caught seven passes for 92 yards in the 44-41 loss to Delaware. He bounced back with a a career-high 14 receptions for 113 yards and one touchdown in the Huskies' 31-25 victory over Ball State.
He managed 12 receptions for 117 yards and three touchdowns in the next two games. Bell returned to double digit receptions against Boston College, going for 10 receptions for 125 yards and one TD in a 38-23 win.
Bell broke the ceiling in the following two games. He recorded eight passes for a season-high 158 receiving yards and one touchdown, including an 80-yard touchdown reception in a double overtime loss to Rice. He matched his career-high with three receiving touchdowns while collecting 149 yards on eight receptions in the Huskies' 38-19 victory.
Bell caught 11 passes for 87 yards and two touchdowns in the Huskies' thrilling 37-34 victory over Duke. With his first receiving touchdown of that game, he made program history by becoming the first player in UConn football history to record 12 receiving touchdowns in a single season, surpassing the previous record of 11 set by Carl Bond in 1998.
The wide receiver caught eight passes for 70 yards but did not score as his impressive seven-game touchdown streak was snapped in the 26-16 victory.
