UConn WR Makes History in Win Over Duke
Skyler Bell etched his name into UConn football history in a thrilling 37-34 win over the Duke Blue Devils. The Bronx-native continues to impress in his second year under Jim Mora. His decision to join the Huskies after three seasons at Wisconsin has flipped the script for Bell.
The wide receiver caught a pass from quarterback Joe Fagnano in the second quarter for his first touchdown of the day. The redshirt senior WR became the first player in program history to record 12 receiving touchdowns in a single season, breaking a record that had stood since 2011.
Bell pulled off another incredible catch with two minutes left on the clock to hand UConn the decisive lead, taking his tally to 13 receiving touchdowns this season. Bell finished with 11 receptions for 87 yards and two touchdowns.
Skyler Bell’s Insane Production With UConn
During his three seasons with the Badgers, Bell recorded 69 receptions for 755 receiving yards and six touchdowns across three campaigns. He had only one reception for 15 yards in his first season.
His best campaign at Madison came as a true freshman in 2022, when he hauled in 30 receptions for 444 yards and five touchdowns. The 2023 season proved disappointing by comparison. Bell bagged 28 receptions for 296 yards and one touchdown.
The wide receiver flipped the script upon his arrival in Connecticut. In his debut season, Bell produced 50 receptions for 860 yards and five touchdowns in 13 games, already matching his Wisconsin career touchdown total in a single season.
While his 2024 production was impressive, his 2025 season at UConn has positioned him as a potential first-round prospect. He has 85 receptions for 1,081 yards and 13 touchdowns this season. His performance has earned him a place in the 2026 Senior Bowl Top 300. Bell currently leads the nation in receptions and touchdowns. He has the second-most receiving yards.
The Huskies' WR recorded four receptions for 135 receiving yards and two touchdowns, including an 80-yard touchdown reception, in UConn's dominant 59-13 victory in the season opener. He went for 14 receptions for 113 yards and one touchdown against Ball State in a 31-25 victory.
Bell’s brilliance was on display yet again as he racked up 63 yards and two touchdown catches in a 51-10 UConn blowout. He delivered his most complete performance of the season. He hauled in 10 receptions for 125 yards and one touchdown in UConn's 38-23 road victory at Alumni Stadium.
He recorded eight receptions for 158 receiving yards and one touchdown, including his second 80-yard catch this season, in a devastating 37-34 double-overtime loss to the Rice Owls. Bell charted eight receptions for 149 yards and three touchdowns in UConn's dominant 38-12 victory over the UAB Blazers.
