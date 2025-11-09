UConn Stays Undefeated at Home with Win Over Duke
The UConn Huskies came into their game against the Duke Blue Devils looking to improve to 7-3 on the year and looking to beat a good team. The Huskies did just that, as they won a shootout by a score of 37-34 and added another victory at home thanks to a last-second fumble recovery by Trent Jones II when Duke was in UConn territory late.
Coming into this game, it felt like it was going to be a shootout as the Blue Devils know how to put up points. The Blue Devils came into this game recently defeating the Clemson Tigers 46-45, so the Huskies knew they were going to have their hands full on the defensive side of the ball.
There are some things that the Huskies can take away from this victory. Those things being on the positive side and momentum they can take into their next game against Air Force.
1. Joe Fagnano continues to be a star
If Huskies fans did not get a chance to catch the recent episode of College Gameday, they missed something pretty significant. Nick Saban said that the Huskies are an underappreciated team and need more love, on the show and he was correct in that statement.
Quarterback Joe Fagnano for the Huskies made that statement true with his performance in this one. Fagnano completed 27-of-39 passes for 311 yards and 3 touchdowns while also carrying the ball 6 times for 51 yards, the guy has been outstanding.
His season total is now 25 touchdowns to no interceptions. The dude has been so underappreciated and continues to fly under the radar.
2. Skyler Bell is a superstar
Bell has been a fan favorite of Fagnano's for a while, and that remained true in this game. Bell caught 11-of-16 passes for 87 yards and 2 touchdowns on the day. Bell catches a ton of passes every game because Fagnano trusts him and they have that connection.
Bell is also someone that has flown under the radar for the Huskies. He is making plays game after game and doing everything he can to help out his offense. He is a team player and wants to win every game. The Huskies have themselves a special player.
3. The UConn defense made their mark in this game
The Huskies' defense came into this game knowing that Blue Devils quarterback Darian Mensah liked to throw the ball a lot. But that was not going to stop the Huskies' defense from doing whatever they could to force turnovers.
The Huskies defense forced two interceptions and forced a fumble and really were after it all game long. They really made a statement for themselves and really made sure the Huskies came away with the win in this one.
The fumble recovery by the Huskies ended the game while the Blue Devils were driving in Huskies territory. What a way to end it and extend the win streak going into next week for the Huskies. This is a special squad.
Don't forget to bookmark UConn Huskies on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and more!