UConn QB Maintains Unique Streak in Win vs. Duke
The UConn Huskies have become the team no one wants to face at Rentschler Field.
Joe Fagnano and Co. extended their unbeaten home record to a flawless 5-0, heading into the final stretch of the regular season. The Huskies' quarterback orchestrated yet another late-game heroics to lead the team to a thrilling win over the Duke Blue Devils.
Fagnano's Highlights
Fagnano kicked things off in the first quarter when he found tight end Juice Vereen in the end zone for a 10-yard touchdown.
The UConn QB found his favorite weapon, Skyler Bell, in the second quarter for a four-yard touchdown to put his team in front again.
The Huskies trailed 34-29 to the blue devils with less than two minutes on the clock. Fagnano threw a dart at Bell, who leaped up and grabbed an incredible catch to give his team a one-point lead.
Fagnano Remains Interception Free
Fagnano completed 27 of 39 passes for 311 yards and three touchdowns in a 37-34 win over the Blue Devils. His interception-free streak now extends to 11 consecutive games dating back to last season.
The Huskies QB has completed 236 of 343 passes for 2,840 yards and 25 touchdowns without a single interception this season. His 284 passing yards per game place him 10th nationally. He is the only quarterback with 200 or more pass attempts without an interception.
In UConn's 38-12 victory over UAB on November 1, Fagnano surpassed 10,000 career passing yards. His 2,840 passing yards this season already represent his career best, surpassing the 2,231 yards he accumulated during his final year at Maine in 2022, when he played 11 games.
Fagnano began drawing attention in the Week 4 matchup against Ball State, completing 20 passes for 181 yards in a 31-25 victory. He followed that up with another solid outing in a narrow 20-17 win over Buffalo. The Huskies’ quarterback truly hit his stride in Week 6 against FIU, delivering a breakout performance with 22 completions for 355 yards and four touchdowns, powering a dominant 51-10 win.
Fagnano completed 32 of 48 passes for 344 yards and three touchdowns in the 37-34 loss to the Rice Owls. The QB shook off the ghosts of Rice and charted 23 completions of 30 passes for 267 yards and four touchdowns in a dominant 38-12 victory.
The Huskies QB has bagged 922 passing yards and 10 touchdowns while maintaining his zero-interception streak. He has been exceptional this season, coming in clutch whenever his team needed.
