UConn Extends Offer to 2027 Alabama QB

The UConn Huskies are already preparing themselves for the class of 2027 under new head coach Jason Candle. After an incredible 9-3 regular season under Jim Mora, the program is making an effort to keep the momentum going for years to come.

The University of Connecticut football program extended a scholarship offer to Saraland High School (Alabama) quarterback Jamison Roberts on January 1st. Roberts, a 6-foot-3 and 190-pound recruit, has emerged as one of the top quarterback prospects in the country following an exceptional junior season. He announced the offer via social media.

"Blessed to say I have been offered by @UConnFootball #QB1," Roberts wrote on X.

During his junior season at Saraland, Roberts put together one of the most impressive seasons in the Mobile, Alabama area in recent memory. The rising senior completed 73 percent of his passes while accumulating 3,370 passing yards and 37 passing touchdowns, racking up an astounding 4,011 all-purpose yards and 58 total touchdowns across all categories.

Roberts' performance earned him the 2025 Mobile Player of the Year Award from the Crichton Optimist Club, along with First Team All-State honors in Alabama and a Coastal All-Offensive selection.

Roberts' path to the top began during his sophomore year, when he played in seven games, completing 70.8 percent of his passes for 492 yards and eight touchdowns, with zero interceptions.

He played 25 games in his career, throwing 254 completions of 350 passes for 3,870 yards for 45 touchdowns and five interceptions. He recorded 116 carries for 664 yards 21 touchdowns, all coming in his junior year.

Jamison Roberts Offers

Roberts has received offers from UConn, Auburn, Baylor, Duke, Northwestern, Oklahoma, Syracuse, West Virginia, Appalachian State, Florida Atlantic, South Atlantic, Troy, Charlotte, Georgia Southern, Liberty, Toledo, Tulane, and North Alabama. Oklahoma has emerged as the frontrunner for the young quarterback.

Roberts has made several unofficial visits to campus throughout the 2025 fall recruiting period, visiting Oklahoma, Duke, Auburn, Vanderbilt, and South Alabama to get a firsthand look at various programs and coaching staffs.

UConn’s Class of 2027

The Huskies have extended offers to Peter Bourque, Brady Edmunds, and Keeghan Croucher at the quarterback position, among others. Isaiah Rodgers, Braydon Tyson, Xavier Bala, and Jance Henry are the running backs who have received offers from the program. UConn has offered Xavier Sabb, Javien Robinson, Brock Burus, and DJ Davis at the wide receiver position.

