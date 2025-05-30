Former UConn Star Paige Bueckers to Miss Some Time
Former UConn Huskies star Paige Bueckers has endured an interruption to her maiden professional voyage.
The Dallas Wings announced on Friday that Bueckers would miss at least the next two games after being placed in the WNBA concussion protocol. The news come shortly after the 2025 national champion scored 15 points in a 97-92 loss to the Chicago Sky.
Dallas (1-5) hosts Chicago in a rematch on Saturday night (8 p.m. ET, KFAA) before heading northwest to face the Seattle Storm on Tuesday. Bueckers can return as soon as Friday night's home game against the Los Angeles Sparks.
Bueckers, the latest UConn alumna to become a top pick in the WNBA Draft, has lived up to her advertised billing in the infantile stages of her pro career, despite the lack of early wins: in six games, the point guard is averaging 14.7 points, 6.7 assists, and 4.5 rebounds, all of which rank in the top three among WNBA freshmen. Her 40 total assists in that span leads all participants entering Friday night play, tied for the league lead with five-time All-Star Alyssa Thomas of Phoenix.
This past week was monumental for Bueckers, who put forth her best professional effort to date in front of a familiar audience: facing the Connecticut Sun on Tuesday night at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Bueckers returned to the Constitution State for the first time since the Wings made her the top pick in last month's draft. The resort/casino previously hosted Bueckers' four triumphs with the Huskies in the Big East Women's Basketball Tournament.
In front of a grateful adoring public, she put up an early career-best 21 points on 8-of-10 from the field. It was enough to guide the way in her first win as a professional, as Dallas downed the Sun by a 109-87 final.
