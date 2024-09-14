Should Yankees Sign UConn Alumni, Former All-Star To Add More Depth?
If the New York Yankees want to win a World Series title this season, they are going to need a lot out of their bullpen.
New York's bullpen has been shaky this season and it currently has the 10th-ranked ERA in baseball at 3.74. This is a far cry from where the Yankees are used to being. New York typically has been among the top-ranked bullpens in baseball over the last few years but injuries have changed things this year.
There still are some players out there on the open market who could add some more veteran depth with upside if the Yankees wanted to make a move, though.
One player who could make some sense is former University of Connecticut star Matt Barnes. He spent much of his career with the Boston Red Sox so the Yankees got plenty of looks at him. Barnes now is available after a rough few years but it could make sense for the Yankees to take a chance on him.
New York has done a great job of rehabilitating veteran hurlers in recent years and Barnes could be an interesting reclamation project. Barnes is an 11-year Major Leauge Baseball veteran with a 4.21 ERA in 467 games played. He is just 34 years old so ideally he would have a few more good years ahead of him.
The Yankees easily could land him on a minor league deal right now to see if they could get him back on track.
