UConn Mascot Has Adorable Viral Moment After Butler Beatdown

After the UConn Huskies olled past Butler 79–60 in its Big East opener, the most replayed moment interestingly did not come from the game itself. Instead, it arrived in style when Jonathan XIV, the Huskies’ real, live Siberian Husky mascot, met Butler’s Blue IV mascot midcourt, right on top of the bold Big East lettering.

And no doubt, the internet collectively melted. As the Huskies finished asserting control over a Bulldogs team that averages more than 90 points per game, photos and short videos of Jonathan and Blue sharing the floor circulated online. One fan summing up the Husky Nation’s emotion wrote, “Hi Blue! Husky Nation loves you! 💙.”

The mascots handled the vibes despite Butler’s loss. The Huskies held Butler to 29.5 percent shooting, forced a brutal 4-for-35 stretch across 22 minutes, and blocked a season-high 13 shots. By the time the second half started, the Huskies were up by 23 and did not allow BU within single digits over the final 24 minutes.

Solo Ball led the way with a career-high 26 points, while Silas Demary Jr. orchestrated everything with a career-best 11 assists. Tarris Reed Jr. added 16 points and three blocks, and Jayden Ross came off the bench with 13 points and eight rebounds. UConn shot over 50 percent, owned the glass 47–29, and finished with a 46–26 edge in the paint.

Despite all the technical greatness, nothing beat the mascots’ charm. Jonathan XIV, born in October 2013 and officially assuming mascot duties in 2014, is part of a lineage that dates back to 1935. Meanwhile, Butler Blue IV represents a newer tradition.

Blue IV was born in 2019. He’s the fourth live mascot for the Bulldogs, a program that didn’t introduce a living mascot until 2000 despite carrying the Bulldogs' name since 1919. In fact, Jonathan’s X page even went on to write, “Need bestie in CT more!”

The images went on to be so loved that a fan even wrote, “I want Butler to win everything they don’t play against UConn for because your mascot is adorable.” The consensus landed neatly with a fan writing, “Easily the two best mascots in the BIG EAST.”

What’s Next for the Huskies?

While the mascots are cute, the schedule won’t slow down just because the mascots stole the show. UConn heads to Chicago next for a matchup with DePaul at Wintrust Arena. UConn is 20–1 all-time against DePaul and on a 19-game winning streak dating back to 2008. The Huskies are 10–0 in conference meetings, including 8–1 on the road, and have swept the last 10 matchups.

From there, the Huskies face a road test at Xavier, return home for Marquette at Gampel Pavilion, and then head back out to Providence. It’s a stretch that will test depth and defensive consistency. At 11–1 overall and 1–0 in league play.

