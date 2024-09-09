UConn Huskies Have Surprising Attendance Figure For Tuesday's White House Visit
Dan Hurley’s UConn Huskies will have another opportunity on Tuesday to bask in their most recent national title, as the group is set to return to the White House, per tradition.
UConn’s media team recently reminded us all that this will be the program’s impressive sixth trip to Washington in celebration of a national title in men’s basketball.
Legendary head coach Jim Calhoun — Huskies coach from 1986 until 2012 — built UConn into a bona fide blue blood program and won three national championships along the way. When Calhoun retired, he handed the program over to his former point guard (and later, assistant coach) Kevin Ollie, who led the program to its fourth title in 2014.
Now the Dan Hurley era is well underway, and Hurley is off to an historic start, having already bagged two national championships since his hire in 2018.
On Tuesday, Hurley will again watch the fruits of his labor honored in D.C. Notably, every single player from Hurley’s 2023-24 roster is expected to be in attendance at the White House, including all four of UConn’s selections in the 2024 NBA Draft, as reported by Hartford Courant’s Joe Arruda.
“The entire 2023-24 UConn men’s basketball team is expected to be in attendance when the team is honored at the White House tomorrow,” Arruda said. “(Including NBA draftees Stephon Castle, Donovan Clingan, Cam Spencer and Tristen Newton).”
It will be a well-deserved ceremony for a program that has left absolutely no doubt about who stands at the top of the college basketball mountain.
