UConn Receives Massive Gift from Nayden Family
In a defining moment for UConn Athletics, Denis and Britta Nayden, longtime champions of the University of Connecticut, have pledged a transformative $15 million to establish The Nayden Center for Academic Excellence within the Bailey Student-Athlete Success Center.
The $15 million pledge is one of the largest private gifts in UConn’s history. This commitment cements the Naydens’ enduring legacy and launches a new era of academic empowerment for nearly 600 student-athletes. This contribution further cements that, as UConn alumni, the Nayden family's bond with the Huskies runs deep.
"UConn provided us with the foundation for our success, and we believe deeply in the power of education to transform lives," said Denis Nayden. "Britta and I are committed to ensuring that future generations of UConn student-athletes have access to exceptional academic resources and support systems that empower them to reach their highest potential both on and off the field."
At the heart of this visionary investment is a reimagined 12,000-square-foot academic hub that will anchor the revitalized 77,000-square-foot Hugh S. Greer Field House. From tutoring and testing to wellness and mentorship, The Nayden Center will be a holistic home for student development, built to elevate graduation rates, GPAs, and lifelong success.
Denis Nayden, among UConn’s most prolific benefactors with nearly $25 million in lifetime giving, has helped sculpt the modern face of campus, from the Werth Champions Center to this bold new academic venture. A devoted Husky through and through, his passion is evident, whether attending Final Fours, supporting NIL initiatives, or championing educational access for student athletes.
"The impact of this gift extends far beyond the physical building," said Director of Athletics David Benedict. "The Nayden Center will transform how we support our student-athletes academically, setting new standards for excellence and enabling us to implement innovative approaches to student success that will benefit Huskies for decades to come."
With this game-changing gift, the Nayden family has once again rallied behind their beloved UConn huskiesproving that champions aren’t just made on the court, but in the classroom, too.