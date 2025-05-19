UConn Softball's Memorable Season Comes to an End
A memorable softball campaign for the UConn Huskies played its final innings over the weekend.
Despite another multi-hit game for outfielder Lexi Hastings, the Huskies dropped a 3-0 decision to nationally-ranked LSU in the elimination game of the NCAA softball postseason's Baton Rouge Invitational. Seeded third on the bayou bracket, UConn fell into elimination territory with a 10-2 loss to Nebraska in their maiden playoff voyage on Friday.
Thus ends an otherwise sterling season for UConn softball, which took home the Big East Tournament title and the postseason bid that came with it for the first time since 2001. The Huskies also reached 30 wins for the fourth and consecutive season and set numerous campaign-long records along the way.
Prior to the postseason, several Huskies were recognized for their contributions to the memorable run: Grace Jenkins, who ended the year by reaching base safely in 32 consecutive games, earned Big East Player of the Year honors while Cat Petteys set a good tone for the future with the conference's top freshman title.
Jenkins and Petteys were joined on the All-Big East first team by teammates Kaitlyn Breslin, Rosie Garcia, and Payton Kinney. Garcia and Jenkins were one of four unanimous selections alongside Cate Lehner (Butler) and Kelsey White (Villanova).
Hastings and Grace's sister Hope Jenkins appeared on the second team. The former fell just short of breaking the Huskies' all-time hits record, as she ends her career five away from Janna Venice, who has held the mark since 1993.
“I know it sounds cheesy, but when we stepped on campus, it had that homey feeling and we knew this is where we wanted to be," Hope Jenkins told Dom Amore of the Hartford Courant before the tournament. "...We felt this was the place we needed to be at. We knew we wanted to be part of a team that put UConn back on the map."
With the 10th-ranked Tigers falling twice in upset fashion to Southeastern Louisiana, Nebraska wound up taking the Baton Rouge Regional and advances to Super Regional play where a date with No. 7 Tennessee awaits.
