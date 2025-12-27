UConn Adds Former Toledo Commit to 2026 Class

When Jim Mora left the UConn Huskies to take over at Colorado State, the timing was tricky. The Huskies were coming off a historic nine-win season, and the program was finally at a point where it had momentum. However, Mora’s move soon led to an exodus of players entering the portal and a barrage of decommitments.

That was the backdrop the Huskies were dealing with as Jason Candle stepped in as head coach. However, that uncertainty is starting to ease. Not so long ago, a three-star cornerback, Shmar Akande, committed to UConn’s 2026 class after previously signing with Toledo.

Akande’s decision was rooted in relationships, he tells On3 Rivals. “I signed my letter of intent with Toledo, and then two days later, Head Coach Jason Candle left to be the head coach at UConn,” Akande said. “I immediately requested a release from my letter of intent, and it was granted two days later.”

Akande is a 6-foot-2, 175-pound cornerback from West Broward High School in South Florida. During his varsity career, he had 65 total tackles, five interceptions, 40 pass deflections, and three forced fumbles across 34 games. His tackling rate sits at 1.9 per game, while his ball skills include 70 interception return yards and multiple breakups each season.

The decision to move to Storrs was not one made in a hurry, either. “UConn is the pick for me because I feel like I have a better opportunity to grow within the program and make a name for myself,” Akande said. “The relationship with UConn developed after my 10th-grade year, but at the time, Toledo was showing more love, so when Coach Candle came over as the new Head coach at UConn, it was a no-brainer for me to be there.”

🚨BREAKING: Former Toledo commit / 2026 Florida DB Shmar Akande (@ShmarAkande) commits to UConn 🐺



👉 https://t.co/u6p0RiirEZ pic.twitter.com/XJH6cOHKjj — UConn Huskies | UConnReport.com (@UConnOn3) December 27, 2025

For a program searching for stability, that kind of clarity is a win. Akande is ranked 67th nationally and a top-65 player in Florida’s 2026 class by Rivals. He also carries a mentality UConn wants to lean into.

“UConn is getting a dog, and a very hard worker who doesn’t take the game for granted,” Akande said. “I’m not afraid of competition; I’ve been doing that all my life in South Florida against some dogs, so I’m up for the challenge.”

Akande also had offers from schools including UCF, USF, and Auburn. However, in the end, certainty prevailed over chaos, and Storrs offered the clearest way forward. To make it more interesting, Akande is not the only player to flip his commitment from Toledo.

Shmar Akande Is Not the Only Player to Flip His Commitment to Follow Jason Candle

Akande is part of a growing pattern. He’s the fifth Toledo decommit to reunite with Candle at UConn. Makijah Latiker, a 6-foot-6, 250-pound defensive lineman from Trinity Christian, has also joined the Huskies.

There is also Bo Polston, a three-star quarterback from Indianapolis. At 6-foot-3, 200 pounds, he threw for more than 6,400 yards, rushed for 1,500-plus, and accounted for 66 total touchdowns while leading his program to two state titles.

Then there is Logan Barnes, who brings versatility. As a junior, he passed for 702 yards and two touchdowns, rushed for 675 yards and seven scores, and added 400 receiving yards with five touchdowns.

Tyrique Harris has also decided to join the Huskies. His progression peaked with a senior season of 113 tackles, nine tackles for loss, and three sacks, following earlier years of 84 tackles with 12.5 sacks and then 79 tackles with eight sacks.

Jackson Mangham, the 6-foot-8, 235-pound tight end from Olentangy High School in Lewis Center, Ohio, has also decided to join Candle at Storrs. This season, Mangham had in 32 receptions for 412 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 12.9 yards per catch.

