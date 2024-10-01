Huskies Report

'Things Ramping Up Fast' As UConn Continues To Court Five-Star 2025 Center

Dan Hurley and his staff are not relenting in their pursuit of the elite big man

The UConn Huskies landed a huge commitment from the 2025 class on Monday, but they’re far from finished on the recruiting trail.

Now that Dan Hurley and his staff have locked in elite shooting guard Darius Adams, the mission to land an impact big man becomes even more pertinent. 

The two bigs that UConn has been targeting are Eric Reibe and Niko Bundalo, and there’s no basketball reason why both can’t fit together in Storrs.

Hurley would be thrilled to get one of them.

Stock Risers’ Jake Weingarten reported that a UConn assistant was visiting with Reibe on Tuesday. 

“UConn is sending an assistant in today for five-star senior Eric Reibe,” Weingarten said. “Creighton will follow suit and send an assistant in Thursday. Things ramping up fast in the recruitment of the skilled 7-footer.”

Reibe took his official visit to Storrs in early September, and Hurley followed that up by visiting Reibe straight from the White House later in the month.

Reibe is reportedly considering four schools beyond UConn: Kansas, Oregon, Indiana, and Creighton.

If Reibe is leaning in any direction, it’s not public knowledge. Reports that Reibe preferred Kansas emerged in September, only to be shortly thereafter refuted.

The five-star center is deciding between a handful of excellent choices. UConn and Hurley certainly benefit in the Reibe sweepstakes from having just seen Donovan Clingan become the No. 7 overall pick in the 2024 NBA draft.

Hurley can clearly develop big men into NBA-ready players (including those who enter Storrs without such readiness).

Reibe's more pro-ready than Clingan was at the same age, by a significant margin. His striking skill set as a stretch seven-footer translates directly to the modern NBA.

Hurley might be the ideal coach to help Reibe reach his ceiling.

