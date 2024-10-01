UConn's Darius Adams Praises Dan Hurley: 'Gets You Ready For The Next Level'
The UConn Huskies landed their first commitment from the 2025 class on Monday.
Six-foot-five shooting guard Darius Adams is taking his talents to Storrs. Adams had narrowed down his list to UConn, Michigan State, and Tennessee. He recently canceled a visit to Alabama.
Not surprisingly, the chance to develop under Dan Hurley appears to have played a key role in Adams choosing UConn. The New Jersey guard — currently attending La Lumiere school in La Porte, Indiana — spoke with ESPN’s Jeff Borzello and Paul Biancardi about his comfort level with Hurley and the UConn program.
"It felt right. It felt like family," Adams said, per Borzello and Biancardi. "After watching them practice, I wanted to go work out. When the visit was over, I did not want to leave."
"Love (Hurley’s) intensity. He gets his shooters open. He gets you ready for the next level. He is relentless on the court. Hard on his players in a good way. Funny guy off the court in a little sarcastic way."
Borzello’s and Biancardi’s report also featured some comments from Adams’s current high school coach at La Lumiere, Pat Holmes.
"Darius is a high-level guard who impacts the game in a variety of ways," Holmes said. "A true three-level scorer, Darius has the ability to score off the bounce and off the catch. His scoring prowess and shot creation does a great job of setting up his opportunities to facilitate for teammates. Defensively, Darius will compete with the best of them. He has an edge and toughness to his game that translates to every level of basketball, and I think it's why teammates love playing with him."
Adams is the No. 22-ranked high school player in the nation according to 247 Sports.
