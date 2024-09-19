UConn's Dan Hurley Uses 'Major Flex', Visits Recruits Straight From White House
The UConn Huskies are blessed with recruiting tactics afforded to no one else.
That’s what happens when you’ve won two straight national championships, and convincingly at that.
Dan Hurley, his staff, and the entire 2023-24 Huskies roster visited the White House on September 10 to celebrate their most recent title, and directly afterwards, Hurley got back to work recruiting.
Hurley didn’t even change out of his White House suit before meeting with top recruits Eric Reibe and Acaden Lewis that very day. Reibe and Lewis happen to be two of UConn’s top targets, and both are among the best high school players in the nation.
Whether combining the White House visit with recruiting visits was a conscious strategy from Hurley or merely a scheduling convenience, the effect was not lost on Reibe, according to a new report that surfaced this week.
Stock Risers’ Jake Weingarten joined Mark Zanetto’s Locked On UConn podcast on Tuesday and revealed that Reibe was impressed to meet up with Hurley right after the coach had been hanging out with President Joe Biden at the White House.
Reibe, who many feel is leaning towards Kansas, is still very much considering UConn, according to Weingarten.
“Not so fast on the Kansas stuff,” Weingarten said. “The White House visit stood out. … It’s a major flex.”
Reibe has already been to Storrs on his official visit, and Hurley promises to continue to foster good vibes with the seven-foot phenom out of Potomac, Maryland.
UConn is still without a commitment from the 2025 class, but that will soon change.
