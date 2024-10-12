UConn Assistant Praises Senior Center Samson Johnson: 'He Never Backs Down'
Will the UConn Huskies get the production they need from the center position this season?
That question will be answered first and foremost by the play of senior big man Samson Johnson.
On Friday, Daily Campus’ Sam Calhoun reported on Johnson’s new responsibilities that are paramount to a team looking to three-peat.
Johnson will be relied upon more heavily this season in the wake of Donovan Clingan going to the NBA. However, as Calhoun observed, Johnson’s teammates have faith that he will deliver.
“Teammates believe that Johnson, in his senior year, is up to the task,” Calhoun said.
“He’s done a lot,” forward Alex Karaban said, per Calhoun. “He’s playing off the dribble a lot more, and he’s really transformed his game to kind of like a point-center at times.”
UConn head coach Dan Hurley and staff want Johnson to handle the ball more, similar to how Marquette big man Oso Ighodaro initiated offense as a point-big.
UConn assistant coach Tom Moore believes Johnson has improved immensely by going up against elite talent in practice through the years.
“Samson really has benefited a great deal from having to go up against Adama (Sanogo) and Donovan every day,” Moore said, per Calhoun. “We have a saying that ‘iron sharpens iron.’ So, Samson’s been sharpening some pretty good iron in practice over the last couple of years.”
“Samson’s a much tougher player than people probably give him credit for because he’s a nice kid and a quiet kid,” Moore said, per Calhoun. “But he battles, and he never backs down and he does it every day. The best thing that he does is he consistently comes into practice every day with eyes wide open and a great attitude, and he’s always trying to get better. … He’s got that ball screen and lob threats that’s become elite.”
“I think he’s probably as good as any mobile five in the country at how quick he is getting out of a dribble handoff or a ball screen and rolling for a lob. He’s such an incredible, like quick, twitch athlete.”
Johnson will be holding down the center position for UConn along with junior transfer Tarris Reed Jr. (Michigan).
It’s still unknown which of the two bigs will start, although it’s presumed to be Johnson’s position to lose.
