Former UConn Star Leads Spurs In Scoring In Second Preseason Game
A former UConn Huskies guard is thriving in the NBA early on.
It’s only preseason, but early returns on No. 4 overall pick Stephon Castle are looking bountiful. Castle has looked comfortable, explosive, and in control during his first two preseason games as a member of the San Antonio Spurs.
On Wednesday, Castle led the Spurs in scoring versus the Orlando Magic, pouring in 17 points along with four assists, two steals, and two rebounds. Castle was 2-for-5 from three.
Is Castle going to start for San Antonio? He’s certainly making a case. Legendary Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich recently talked about being impressed with Castle, and Castle’s preseason games have done nothing but show why.
He’s been incredibly active on the defensive end, as well, getting deflections aplenty and using his length to be a nuisance against guards and bigs alike. Fans are still talking about his highlight dunk against the Oklahoma City Thunder earlier in the week, but what’s truly scary about Castle is his ability to influence the game on both ends.
Add in the three-point shooting threat, and Castle looks amazing so far as an NBA player. If he can effectively run an NBA offense on a part-time basis while also seeing time at the wing, Castle’s versatility could become ridiculous for San Antonio.
If Castle’s defense was all he was offering, he’d still be seen as a magnificent asset for an NBA team. The fact that he’s looking effective on offense means that his ceiling might even be higher than most people thought.
