UConn Football Praised By Buffalo's Head Coach Ahead Of Saturday's Battle
The 2-2 UConn Huskies have a pivotal game at home this Saturday versus Buffalo, whose coach overwhelmed UConn on Wednesday with a flurry of praise that was too genuine to be solely gamesmanship.
After defeating a powerful Northern Illinois program last week, Buffalo is a force to be reckoned with heading into Storrs, but Buffalo head coach Pete Lembo believes his team faces an arduous test versus UConn.
In a press conference heading into Week 5, Lembo talked about how different UConn’s team looks right now as compared with previous seasons.
“From last year to this year, the video doesn't even look close,” Lembo said, per Hartford Courant’s Joe Arruda. “It looks like they just took 110 new guys and just plopped them down in Storrs, CT, because it's a dramatically different football team.”
“They've obviously done a very good job of infusing that program with a lot of talent from a lot of different places and that takes a huge institutional commitment and a big commitment nowadays from your constituents, your alumni, your fans, to make things like that happen.”
“Four games in, after a little bit of a slow start and a few injuries early on, they really seem to be coming together and playing well. That was really a statement win that they had this past weekend against FAU.”
UConn’s offense has been ridiculous since being shut down in Week 1 against Maryland. The Huskies are averaging an otherworldly 44 points per game over the last three contests.
Huskies head coach Jim Mora and staff have constructed an explosive ground attack by creatively employing the handful of talented runners at UConn’s disposal.
With Buffalo’s defense being notably tough, something’s got to give during what promises to be an epic clash this weekend at Rentschler Field.
More NCAA: UConn, Jim Mora Preparing For Week 5 Test: 'Playing A Really Good Defense'