UConn Backup QB's Record Performance Creates Spicy Quarterback Controversy
If there wasn’t already a quarterback controversy brewing within the UConn Huskies’ locker room, there certainly is now.
Jim Mora’s Huskies rebounded on Saturday from their Week 1 bludgeoning by blowing out Merrimack 63-17.
It was an epic day for UConn’s offense, which set the new school record for points in a quarter (35 points in the first) and touchdowns in a single half with eight.
Senior quarterback Joe Fagnano had himself a career game, throwing for five touchdowns, which tied Dan Orlovsky for the program record.
Not bad for a QB2.
Fagnano now has six touchdown passes on the season through two games, despite Mora naming sophomore Nick Evers UConn’s starter prior to Week 1 at Maryland. Evers was pulled midway through the Huskies’ first game after taking a hit to the head, which ultimately ruled out Evers for the Merrimack game, as well.
UConn entered Week 2 completely confident in Fagnano, and he rewarded that faith in a big way on Saturday, completing 13 of 19 passes for 328 yards and five TDs.
With Fagnano on fire, Mora now faces a decision to make about who to start under center moving forward.
While Mora was clear during a presser before Week 1 that he and UConn’s staff were throwing their full support behind Evers, circumstances have changed awfully quickly in Storrs.
Fagnano is making it difficult to keep him off the field, and it might behoove Mora to stick with his senior leader who just presided over an historic victory in the team’s explosive home debut.
Sometimes you have to know when to stick with the hot hand.
