UConn's Dan Hurley Crowned 'Face Of College Basketball', Top-50 Influencer
As the UConn Huskies vie for a third straight NCAA championship in 2024-25, head coach Dan Hurley might have to brush aside some colossal distractions.
For one, Hurley is becoming a household name that’s bigger than the sport he makes a living coaching. Remember in the classic film, D2: The Mighty Ducks, how the team’s head coach Gordon Bombay loses himself through a flurry of endorsements, designer suits, hair gel, and ego explosions? Hurley might not follow the same path as Bombay did, but all the same traps will be laid out.
The most recent jolt to Hurley’s ego came in the form of being named to Sports Illustrated’s "50 Most Influential Figures in Sports" list. Hurley was included in the "Icons and Leaders" segment of the list alongside names like LeBron James, Tiger Woods, Simone Biles, Dawn Staley, Pep Guardiola, Tom Brady, Candace Parker, and Lionel Messi.
The most hilarious thing about Hurley being included on this list is that he might actually deserve it. UConn’s back-to-back titles have launched the program into a trajectory that has not been seen since John Wooden’s UCLA. Even if Hurley doesn’t win another title, what he’s done in such a short period since arriving in Storrs is beyond remarkable.
SI’s Kevin Sweeney provided some context surrounding Hurley’s inclusion on the list.
“In a family of coaches, he had long been known as the “third Hurley,” behind father Bob and brother Bobby,” Sweeney said. “But that was before Dan led UConn to back-to-back national championships while winning all 12 NCAA tournament games by double digits.”
“Predictably, suitors came calling this offseason, but Hurley, 51, turned down a pair of tempting job offers—one from Kentucky and another from the Lakers, who dangled a six-year, $70 million deal. Hurley opted to stay with the Huskies for less than half that sum, setting himself up to build a dynasty in Storrs and become the face of men’s college basketball.”
Knowing who Hurley’s father is, it’s doubtful that Dan will allow any of the massive praise to get to his head. Behind the insane intensity and demonstrative sideline temperament must lie a deep humility.
What else could have driven the Hurley family to the top of the mountain?
More NCAA: UConn One-And-Done Target Surprisingly Linked To Former Foe Syracuse