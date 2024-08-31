UConn’s Jim Mora ‘Happy’ With Offensive Line Depth Entering Season
The UConn Huskies have a completely new offense this season, and a sturdy offensive line should be at the center of it all.
UConn has a new starting quarterback in transfer Nick Evers, as well as two transfers who will be starting at wide receiver in Skyler Bell and TJ Sheffield.
Huskies head coach Jim Mora addressed the media this past week and discussed the immense support that he and his staff are putting behind Evers entering the season.
“I’ve always felt that the best thing to do was pick a guy (at quarterback) and then support the heck out of him,” Mora said. “Give him your confidence, give him your energy … try to put him in a great position to have success.”
“I don’t want guys that are looking over their shoulders. … You don't play well when you’re looking over your shoulder like that. That’s always been my philosophy, and the men that I’ve been around that are coaches and GMs that have had success, that’s always been their philosophy.”
Evers clearly has the support of his coaching staff. The sophomore quarterback also should benefit from a strong offensive line, as Mora expressed happiness with his O-line depth this week.
“I’m happy with the depth of our offensive line,” Mora said. “It’s hard to replace a Christian Haynes. Right now he’s starting for the (Seattle) Seahawks at guard … but we’ve had guys that’ve stepped up and done a good job. For the first time ever we have three guys that we think can play center. Last year we’d be nervous if we lost our starting center.”
The Huskies offense will have their work cut out for them on Saturday trying to score against a Maryland defense in College Park.
