UConn's Starting Lineup Predicted In New Report: 'Lots Could Change'
The UConn Huskies kicked off the 2024-25 season on Friday with their first practice, and there are position battles aplenty in Storrs.
The juiciest position war could be for starting center, with CT Insider’s David Borges noting that both senior Samson Johnson and junior Michigan transfer Tarris Reed Jr. are in contention for the role.
One can assume that preseason First Team All-American Alex Karaban will start at wing/forward for Dan Hurley’s club.
However, multiple elite talents are jockeying for minutes at the other wing and guard spots, according to Borges.
“UConn is stacked at the wing/shooting guard positions: Karaban, Jaylin Stewart, Liam McNeeley, Solo Ball, Jayden Ross, Aidan Mahaney, Isaiah Abraham. … McNeeley, a freshman and potential one-and-done star, will play mostly at the three, occasionally the two.”
“Stewart, so impressive as a freshman late last season, is the most versatile of the group. He can (and has) backed up Karaban at the four, and among the troika with Ross and Abraham, is most capable of playing the two.”
“Ball is probably the only player on the roster who is strictly a shooting guard. It will be an interesting battle for the starting two-guard spot between Ball, impressive at times early last season as a frosh, and Mahaney.”
“The (starting) point guard spot is an open competition. … Hassan Diarra was the ultimate energy boost off the bench last season … the senior has paid his dues and has earned the right to start … Mahaney will see plenty of time at the point, as could four-star freshman Ahmad Nowell.”
“We'll predict a Nov. 6 starting lineup of Diarra, Ball, McNeeley, Karaban and Johnson. The positional versatility of Stewart and Mahaney will allow them to play just as many minutes as any starter, and Hurley will respect the championship mettle of Diarra and Johnson. But lots could change, particularly over the next six weeks.”
As was the case last season, there will be highly talented players on UConn’s bench who don’t break into the rotation, merely due to the championship depth that Hurley and his staff have put together.
Ultimately, it won't be who starts, but who finishes games that will determine whether the Huskies make history in the spring.
