UConn's Week 1 Loss To Maryland Was 'Absolute Debacle', Says Huskies Podcaster
In the wake of the UConn Huskies’ 50-7 defeat to Maryland in Week 1, it’s been difficult for Huskies Nation to find a silver lining.
Among those disappointed at present with Jim Mora’s football team is "Locked On UConn" podcast host Mark Zanetto, who voiced his displeasure with Saturday’s performance on the most recent episode from the program entitled, “Unprepared and Outmatched: UConn’s Struggles Against Maryland”.
“What an outright debacle,” Zanetto said.
“For me, blocking and tackling … two things you can’t go without in football … that’s got to be all on the coaching staff. … That was the most frustrating thing I watched all game.
“When you have a defense that is getting run up and down the field on, your offense has to give them a break. … You have to have some sustained drive, even if you don’t score points, just to give them an opportunity to take a breath. And we (UConn) had zero of that.”
Zanetto’s review of the Huskies — though seemingly harsh — is hard to dispute for anyone who watched the game. Mora himself communicated a dislike for his team’s effort following the contest, saying in his postgame presser that the Huskies played too tentatively.
Mora and UConn have an opportunity to right the ship this Saturday during their home opener versus Merrimack.
