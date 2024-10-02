UConn Top-35 Target Trims List To Three With UNC Now 'Out Of The Picture'
The UConn Huskies are still seeking an elite 2025 guard to pair with new commit Darius Adams.
That player could be No. 16-ranked Braylon Mullins, No. 11 Meleek Thomas, or No. 32 Acaden Lewis (rankings provided by 247 Sports).
Landing two out of the three is not outside the realm of possibility for Dan Hurley, either.
Mullins’s decision will likely arrive in October, as he’s down to UConn, Indiana, and North Carolina.
Lewis, a lefty combo guard out of Washington D.C., is also down to three: UConn, Duke, and Kentucky.
Lewis had previously included North Carolina on his final list, but the Tar Heels are now off the table for Lewis, according to a new report from Adam Zagoria of ZAGSBLOG.
“Class of 2025 four-star guard Acaden Lewis is down to three schools,” Zagoria said. “Duke, Kentucky or UConn will receive the services of the talented guard. North Carolina is now out of the picture.”
“Lewis — the 6-foot-2, 170-pound guard from Sidwell Friends School (DC) and the Team Durant Nike EYBL AAU program — also confirmed he will visit Duke the weekend of Oct. 4 for the Blue Devil’s season-opening event.”
Lewis has previously spoken highly of UConn’s practices, and Zagoria provided further quotes on that topic from the talented guard.
“It’s different there (at UConn), going on the unofficial; the practices were the best I’ve seen,” Lewis said, per Zagoria. “[They have] a great pace and the guys were all locked in, so that was great to see. And, obviously, they win, and you want to be in a winning program with winning culture and one that values their guards.”
Lewis is a completely different kind of offensive player than Darius Adams, which would result in the two being an excellent fit with each other in Storrs.
Whereas Adams excels away from the ball in the half court due to his innate talent for operating off of down screens, flairs, and kickouts, Lewis is more comfortable creating off the dribble.
At the same time, Lewis is also a dangerous distance shooter, and he can use his quickness and handle to get a good three-point look off the dribble whenever he wants.
