Elite Combo Guard Prospect 'Really Impressed' With Official UConn Visit
One of the UConn Huskies’ top targets took his visit to Storrs over the weekend, and he was impressed by what he saw.
All reports indicate that UConn is still in the running for elite 2025 combo guard Acaden Lewis out of Washington, D.C. Lewis himself recently narrowed down his list to four blue bloods: Kentucky, Duke, UNC, and UConn.
With a decision expected sometime in November, Lewis will visit each of his four remaining choices, and he started with a trip to Connecticut this past weekend.
According to a report from Zagsblog’s Adam Zagoria, Lewis had many positive takeaways from his official visit.
“Their message was they see me as a player that can really come in and play right away,” Lewis said, per Zagoria. “And every year [coach Dan Hurley] readjusts his system and does different things for different players to not only make them look better but hide their weaknesses.”
“On top of that, they have a really great environment there, like the energy is different at practices and everything they do. I really like the whole staff, they really made a good impression … It was cool to talk to them for the weekend and just really hang out, really enjoyed talking to everybody. Hurley is an interesting character. I love those guys, i think they’re all bright basketball minds. I was really impressed.”
Per Zagoria’s report, Lewis attended a couple of Dan Hurley’s practices while in Storrs.
“They looked good, they looked sharp,” Lewis said, per Zagoria. “Practices were really hard, their practices have really great pace. It’s really loud in the gym, the energy is great, it’s really impressive to be honest.”
Hurley recently met up with Lewis after leaving the White House in what was viewed as a major flex by the two-time defending national championship head coach.
While some feel that Lewis will ultimately choose UConn over the other blue bloods, little is known of his leanings other than that he has chosen four magnificent programs to visit over the next two months.
