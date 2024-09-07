Warriors' Steph Curry, Celtics' Jaylen Brown Work Out With UConn Phenom
As the start of basketball season looms, one UConn Huskies superstar is making sure to work out alongside the very best players in the world.
In a rendezvous overflowing with star power, Golden State Warriors future Hall of Fame guard Steph Curry and Boston Celtics All-Star guard Jaylen Brown met up with UConn All-American guard Paige Bueckers for a work out in New York City on Saturday morning.
Brown shared a photo and video footage from the workout to his Instagram stories, which unsurprisingly soon blew up on social media, with popular X accounts such as @TheWarriorsTalk and @ClutchPoints joining in on the reveal.
Brown is coming off a career-defining season in which he won an NBA championship to go along with NBA Finals MVP and Eastern Conference Finals MVP.
Curry hasn’t been too shabby of late, either. The undisputed best shooter of all time delivered an iconic fourth quarter for Team USA during its Olympic Final victory in August, hitting a handful of superhuman threes that will be recycled on highlight reels for decades to come.
Beckers, one of the most decorated WNBA prospects of all time, is about to enter her senior season at UConn after foregoing a draft in which she was projected to be a top-three selection.
Beckers has taken home almost every trophy possible in college basketball — including an AP Player of the Year award in 2021 — but she is still chasing a national title with the Huskies, who haven’t won it all since four-peating between 2013 and 2016.
