The Self-Starter on the Tar Heels' Roster
Demon June, a freshman from Jacksonville, North Carolina, stands at five-foot-eleven and 215 pounds. June took his first snaps at running back during UNC's 17-point defeat over the Charlotte 49ers, where he finished the contest with 52 yards (averaged 5.8) on nine carries — his longest run being for 19. Quarterback Gio Lopez, along with running backs Davion Gauses, Caleb Hood, Charleston French, Benjamin Hall and wide receiver Jordan Shipp logged carries, too.
Head Coach Bill Belichick earned his first win in Chapel Hill on Saturday, September 13 over the Richmond Spiders, a much better result compared to the beat down TCU gave in the season opener, a 48-14 loss in front of not only Carolina fans, but also national television, where millions of college football fans across the country tuned in to witness the beginning of something new for the UNC football program. And while the opponent may have been an FCS team, the Tar Heels found a building block to keep on stacking days.
June ran for 148 yards on 14 carries, reaching the end zone once. His longest run of the game logged 50 yards. His average yardage per carry, though? 10.6 yards.
- “I think it's just think it's just kind of within being your own self-motivator, having those thoughts that you could do what you can do," June said in response to any message or advice a friend, family member or past coach may have shared in the past. "So that's really all I can say about it.”
The North Carolina Tar Heels are on a two-game winning streak against opponents that help grow confidence heading into matchups like UCF and Clemson — both challenging games.
North Carolina’s Offense Flows With Demon June
Whenever the freshman running back is out on the field, UNC's offense flows a lot more smoothly. His presence to be able to bulldoze and find the gap for big gains, moving the chains (not rhyme intended, by the way), alleviating the pressure on pass plays — something that the offense is still working on.
The Tar Heels will get to show what they can do on the road in a rowdy environment, playing the UCF Knights, and yet again, the chance for June to have another uplifting performance awaits.
