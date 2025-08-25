Did Tar Heels Commit Trashawn Ruffin Win?
The North Carolina Tar Heels remained one of the better teams in the nation when it comes to recruiting the class of 2026 as they have landed many different players from all over the country, but just like any other team who is recruiting very well at this time, you have to be able to recruit inside the state before you can move onto the next state and through the nation as a whole.
They have landed many different players from inside the state of North Carolina, which has allowed them to show so many signs of success throughout the nation, including landing players out of many different states, like the state of Georgia, the state of South Carolina, the state of Michigan, the state of Alabama, and many more.
One of the better players in their class actually resides in the state of North Carolina, as they have landed one of the better defensive linemen in the country, who is also someone who committed to them very early on in the cycle.
That player is Trashawn Ruffin. Ruffin as one of the better players in the state of North Carolina, as he continues to successful recruitment as a four star prospect that has shown so many signs of so many key qualities that could lead to him being one of the better players out of this class for the Tar Heels, especially when it comes to being a day one prospect.
He started his season on Friday, and his team was victorious to open up the season as they played against one of the teams that could be considered a trap game.
North Duplin is the team that he plays for, as he is hopeful to help his team climb the ranks, but they played against a team that was ranked lower than them. The team that they played was the Southside High School Seahawks.
The game was played at Southside, and the North Duplin Rebels were victorious. The final score of the game was in favor of the rebels winning 27-0 after a dominant performance by many different players, including the North Carolina tutorials commit who had multiple strip sacks as well as multiple sacks in general.
North Duplin is set to play against the Rosewood Eagles in their second road game of the season. Rosewood is currently 0-1 after getting a beating from C.B. Aycock High School on Friday.
