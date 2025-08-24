Did UNC Commit Travis Burgess Win on Friday?
The North Carolina Tar Heels are one of the better team in the nation when it comes to recruiting, as they have landed many different prospects in the 2026 recruiting class as they continue to do their job when it comes to recruiting the best of the best and have landed many different prospects in the 2026 class as a total of 36 guys have committed at the moment.
They have landed commitments at many different positions, which makes this class even more intriguing, including arguably the most important position on the football field at all times due to the signal, calling ability as well as the field general ability that these players must have which is the quarterback position, where the North Carolina Tar Heels landed arguably their top target in the 2026 recruiting class.
The player that they landed is Travis Burgess, who is one of the better players in the nation at the quarterback position and is one of the 11 players who participated in the contest, which just goes to show how good he exactly is.
He is one of the better players in the nation and continues to show that he is a very successful winner on Friday night as he won the state championship with his high school as he goes to Grayson High School in the state of Georgia, which is one of the top teams in the nation and arguably the top team in the state of Georgia for this upcoming season, which is already began for the state of Georgia as he and his team played on Friday night after a successful win a week ago.
Burgess and his program played against Rabun Gap on Friday and they picked up yet another victory following a great game that was played in bad weather conditions as Rabun Gap and Grayson played through the rain, which limited the quarterback play quite a lot, which led to many different running packages, which helped the Rams pick up the victory.
While the Grayson quarterback didn't get to shine like he did in week one, he still had the opportunity to go out there and win a football game and help push his team to 200 as they focus on their next game, which will be next week. Grayson will be playing Alabama's finest as they take on Thompson High School in Grayson's home stadium, inside the state of Georgia.
