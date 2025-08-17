What North Carolina's WR Class Looks Like Following Sadler's Commitment
The North Carolina Tar Heels have been pushing the limits in the 2026 class of having what we media members would describe as a clinic of a 2026 recruiting class. The Tar Heels have landed many different commitments, and have done a great job when it comes to getting the guys that they wanted the most.
They have landed a plethora of different guys in their class that was top targets for many other schools. Along the way, they have flipped players, beat teams out for these top-notch recruits, and outright out-recruited the nation when it comes to evaluating and landing the underrated prospects.
Bill Belichick is one reason why the success rate of this class has been so heavily favored. The North Carolina Tar Heels have a grand total of 36 commitments in this class, and they are possibly not done. While possibly is a keyword, it does look like they have landed their limit of commits, but this is still 10 more than a large majority of teams will land in the whole class, let alone as of mid-August.
The Tar Heels landed another player on Friday, as they made the addition of one of the better players in the nation, and one of their top targets that they would take at all cost. That player is CJ Sadler. Sadler is one of the better players in the class because he can play both ways. Despite this being one of the possibilities, North Carolina Tar Heels On SI's Caleb Sisk projects him to be an early impact for the Tar Heels at the wide receiver position. The Tar Heels have landed many different talented wide receivers.
Sadler is the slot guy in this class without a doubt, as they will utilize the potential he has on sweeps and short routes. What is also special about this class is the talent they can put around him. This includes Carnell Warren from the state of South Carolina.
He is a big body receiver and is one of the most physical players in the class. He is also joined by a mixture of speed and size with Keeyun Chapman. This trio will be ridiculous for those who think they can stop this. The Tar Heels also have two more commits at wide receiver, with many more athletes who can play wide receiver. This is hands down the best wide receiver class in the country when it comes to overall depth, in my opinion.
