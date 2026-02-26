Veesaar Explains Pivotal Factors in UNC's Latest ACC Win

The North Carolina Tar Heels defeated the Louisville Cardinals 77-74 on Monday night at the Dean E. Smith Center, improving its home record to 16-0 on the season.

Center Henri Veesaar recorded 12 points, two rebounds, and one steal while shooting 6-of-12 from the field. While speaking with the media during his postgame press conference, the Arizona transfer explained what led to the Tar Heels beating a formidable ACC opponent in Louisville.

Veesaar's Thoughts

Feb 23, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Mikel Brown Jr. (0) shoots as North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) defends in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

North Carolina held Louisville to shoot 26-of-67 from the field, including 14-of-39 from three-point range. After opening the game shooting 9-of-15 from the field, the Cardinals went 32.7 percent the rest of the game. Veesaar discussed that defense was the main focus for North Carolina in the preparation for this contest.

"We were ready – just being ready on the defensive end and making them score over us," Veesaar said. "I feel like on the defensive end most of the time, most of the games, we control the way we play, and as long as we don't make any [mistakes]...today we were talking, communicating the whole game. So that was really good."

Seth Trimble had been unusually not aggressive in recent games, but the coaching staff and players pushed the senior guard, who scored 30 points against Louisville on Monday night. Veesaar discussed how everyone on the team understands that they want the best for each other.

Feb 23, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) dribbles as Louisville Cardinals guard Kobe Rodgers (11) defends in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

“We have this relationship where we can make hard comments or have hard talks at the half of the game, and nobody’s going to get in their feelings,” Veesaar said. “So, I feel like just being able to do it, it helps a lot and it shows his character as well.”

The 6-foot-3, 200-pound guard had a career night, which illustrated how elite this team can be when the senior is operating with an aggressive mindset.

"Yeah, I feel like he was due for one [a standout game] because he's been working so hard," Veesaar said. "I feel like he had a couple bad games where he hadn't been scoring. I feel like his aggressiveness today was at the right limit, where he was making good decisions, passing the ball, getting downhill."

“Man… if he’s this aggressive, we can be really good, and he can elevate us to the next level,” Veesaar continued. “And I hope he keeps this up for the rest of the year where he just gets downhill and plays uber-aggressive, because that’s the way we can be our best.”

Please follow us on X when you click right HERE ! Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right HERE !