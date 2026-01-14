3 ‘Hows’ That’ll Determine ‘Why’ UNC Can Beat Stanford

The North Carolina Tar Heels travel to take on the Stanford Cardinal, as the Tar Heels are looking for a bounce-back performance. UNC has experienced an up-and-down path over the past few years, and that inconsistency has carried over into the early portion of this season. Tonight’s game could serve as an early turning point for the Tar Heels, depending on the outcome.

The last thing UNC can afford is to fall to 2-2 in conference play before even reaching the gauntlet portion of its schedule. The Tar Heels played with little urgency in their last outing, allowing a 10-7 Wake Forest team to push them to the brink. UNC must put that performance behind them, make the necessary adjustments and focus on the challenge ahead.

Here are three keys to watch against Stanford.

3. How UNC defends Ebuka Okorie

Ebuka Okorie ranks in the top 10 nationally in scoring, averaging 22 points per game. That presents a significant challenge for the Tar Heels, who have allowed 40-plus points to opposing guards in back-to-back games. Okorie has scored 28 or more points in two of his last three outings.

He struggled in his most recent game against Virginia, shooting 5-for-20 from the field and 0-for-6 from beyond the arc. UNC coach Hubert Davis must construct a defensive game plan similar to the one used by the Cavaliers to limit Okorie’s effectiveness. That approach will require UNC’s guards to step up defensively, an area that has been problematic in recent games.

All eyes will be on how the Tar Heels defend Okorie, which could lead to adjustments in UNC’s rotation.

2. How guards step up for UNC

UNC has struggled with inconsistent guard play throughout the season. Seth Trimble is returning from an injury and remains capable of scoring, though questions remain about his defensive intensity. Luka Bogavac and Kyan Evans have provided little offensive production, and it remains unclear whether that will change. Jaydon Young emerged unexpectedly against Wake Forest, but his ability to maintain that level of play remains to be seen.

Whichever guard rises to the occasion will be positioned for an expanded role moving forward. The program has been searching for a guard to take control and emerge as a reliable contributor. Guard play will be a critical factor in determining whether the Tar Heels can secure a win against the Cardinal.

1. How Caleb Wilson is used in the second half

Caleb Wilson recorded 17 points and nine rebounds in the first half against Wake Forest. He finished the game with 22 points and 12 rebounds despite making only two field goals in the second half. The lack of touches for the standout freshman nearly resulted in UNC surrendering a double-digit lead.

Wilson needs to receive at least eight to nine shot attempts in the second half and assert himself offensively. The more involved Wilson is, the more opportunities will open up for his teammates. Running the offense through him can help alleviate pressure on the guards and create a more balanced attack.

