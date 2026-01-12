How This X-Factor Could Save Season for UNC

The North Carolina Tar Heels have received very little production from their guards this season. That has become a major concern for the program’s outlook if no one steps up. Conference play has just begun, and UNC is already searching for answers at the guard position.

In the most recent outing against Wake Forest, the struggles from the guard unit continued — except for one unsung hero who emerged off the bench. The player had been averaging just 2 points per game this season and had to scrap for minutes.

Seth Trimble; Nov. 3, 2025 | UNC

Here is the guard who may be exactly what the Tar Heels need right now.

Jaydon Young

Jaydon Young heard his name called, and he delivered. The junior transfer played a season-high 19 minutes, resulting in a season-best 12 points. His baskets were timely and crucial for UNC down the stretch. Young was not expecting to see extended minutes, but he stepped up and was not afraid of the moment.

His impact was also felt on the defensive end, where the Tar Heels have been severely lacking in guard play. Young brought a breath of fresh air and an effort level that has been rare from the other guards this season. Head coach Hubert Davis had high praise for the Virginia Tech transfer following the win over the Demon Deacons.

“Just defensively, physicality, we don’t win the game without him,” Davis said. “I tell the team all the time after the game, when — not if — when your number is called, your job and responsibility is to be able to step up, and his number was called the most, and he stepped up.”

Young has been patiently waiting all season for this opportunity, and he made the most of it. He has plenty of collegiate experience and could be a sneaky addition for UNC. His veteran leadership and intensity could earn him productive minutes for the remainder of the season. If Young can continue to play at this level, Caleb Wilson and Henri Veesaar could benefit significantly from his presence on the court.

It will be interesting to see how many minutes Davis gives Young on Wednesday against Stanford. If he plays around 15 to 20 minutes, it is possible he could work his way into the starting lineup later in the season because of his defensive prowess and leadership.

Young may be exactly what the Tar Heels need — a guard who can handle and control the offense, take pride on the defensive end and not shy away from getting scrappy.

