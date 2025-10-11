Full ACC Schedule for Football-Starved UNC Fans
With North Carolina not playing this week, here is the full schedule of ACC games plus the best two of the weekend.
Full ACC Football Schedule (All Times are in Eastern Time Zone)
- Pitt (3-2) at No. 25 Florida State (3-2), Noon, ESPN
- Stanford (2-3) at SMU (3-2), Noon, The CW Network
- Virginia Tech (2-4) at No. 13 Georgia Tech (5-0), 3:30 p.m., ACC Network
- NC State (4-2) at No. 16 Notre Dame (3-2), 3:30 p.m. Peacock
- Wake Forest (3-2) at Oregon State (0-6), 3:30 p.m., The CW Network
- Clemson (2-3) at Boston College (1-4), 7:30 pm., ACC Network
Best Game: NC State (4-2) at No. 16 Notre Dame (3-2)
If you love high-scoring games, especially those featuring strong passing attacks, this might be the matchup for you.
Both teams rank in the top 30 nationally in passing offense. Notre Dame is No. 25, averaging 283.0 passing yards per game, while NC State is right behind at No. 26, averaging 282.3 yards through the air.
NC State’s passing attack is led by sophomore quarterback CJ Bailey, who has been one of the top quarterbacks in the country, not just the ACC. Bailey has completed 74.6 percent of his passes for 1,660 yards, which ranks fifth nationally, with 13 touchdowns and four interceptions.
Notre Dame’s offense is led by CJ Carr, who has enjoyed a strong debut season as the starting quarterback for the Fighting Irish. Carr has passed for 1,280 yards with 11 touchdowns and two interceptions.
While both teams have outstanding quarterbacks, their running backs are also among the best in the country. NC State features one of the ACC’s top backs in Hollywood Smothers, who has rushed for nearly 700 yards and five touchdowns. Notre Dame boasts one of the nation’s top rushing duos in Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price, who have combined for 800 yards.
Pitt (3-2) at No. 25 Florida State (3-2)
Florida State has dropped two straight games after opening the season 3-0, which included an upset win over Alabama. The Seminoles’ losses were a double-overtime defeat at Virginia and a 28-22 loss to Miami. Quarterback Thomas Cataellanos has symbolized Florida State’s struggles, throwing more interceptions (five) than touchdowns (three) over the last three games.
Pitt has also experienced some struggles. Like Florida State, the Panthers are 3-2, but their losses have looked worse on paper. Pitt fell to a 2-4 West Virginia team and lost 34-27 to Louisville despite leading 27-17 at halftime.
Due to those struggles, Pitt benched starting quarterback Eli Holstein in favor of freshman Mason Henintschel. The move paid off, as Henintschel threw for 323 yards and four touchdowns in a 48-7 win over Boston College last week.
