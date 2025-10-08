Time Could Be Running Out for Bill Belichick at UNC
The never-ending, chaotic era of Bill Belichick’s tenure at North Carolina has been especially difficult to track this week, much less in its entirety. Just when it seems to be over, it pulls you right back in. But could it finally be nearing an end?
According to a report from Andrew Jones of TarHeels247, North Carolina’s administration has held "preliminary conversations" about "potential exit strategy discussions" regarding what actions to take with Belichick.
Jones offered his opinion that there is no guarantee Belichick will be on the sidelines for UNC’s Friday night game at Cal (10:30 p.m. Eastern, ESPN). The report also suggests that North Carolina could attempt to dismiss Belichick for cause by citing rules violations involving members of his coaching staff.
It should be noted that cornerbacks coach Armond Hawkins was suspended earlier this week for providing extra benefits to players and their families, according to Bruce Feldman of The Athletic.
This is not the first time an attempt like this has occurred. Kansas made a similar move with former head coach David Beaty after firing him in 2018, but it also resulted in then-athletic director Jeff Long losing his job. Beaty was owed just $3 million, while North Carolina owes Belichick far more than what Kansas owed Beaty.
According to the term sheet released by North Carolina last winter, Belichick's $10 million salary is fully guaranteed through the 2027 season.
The Belichick Era has Been Embarrassing for All Involved
The Belichick era has been a disaster for North Carolina, and only five games have been played.
Carolina is 2-3 on the year, but don't let the record fool you. Its three losses were all to Power Four programs: TCU, UCF and Clemson. The combined outcome was 120-33 (40-11 average) and the average margin of each game was 29 points.
The offense has struggled badly, averaging just 264.8 yards per game, which ranks 131st nationally and last in the ACC. The Tar Heels are at or near the bottom in nearly every national and conference statistical category. It’s also worth noting that UNC finally eclipsed the 200-yard passing mark in its 38-10 loss to Clemson on Oct. 4.
Including the Clemson game, UNC’s pass defense has allowed Power Four opponents to complete 76 percent of their passes for 906 yards—an average of 302 yards per contest—with seven touchdowns and just one interception. If games against Charlotte and Richmond are omitted, the Tar Heels would rank 130th nationally in pass defense.
It’s Not Looking Great Off the Field As Well
The week began with reports that UNC had barred its social media team from posting anything related to the New England Patriots, including former UNC star and current Patriots quarterback Drake Maye. After the Tar Heels did not post any content following Maye’s breakout game in the Patriots’ Sunday Night Football upset win over the Bills, Ross Martin of 247Sports reported that Belichick had effectively prohibited the social media team from posting Patriots-related content.
This move stemmed from UNC banning the Patriots’ scouting department after its loss to TCU. Following national backlash, the social media team eventually posted about Maye. Whether the post was a result of going rogue or simply damage control remains unclear.
Negative attention around the program worsened when WRAL reported on the ongoing dysfunction surrounding the football team.
The report indicates some transfers brought in by Belichick have received perks not available to other players, including preferred parking for themselves and their families, along with additional game tickets. Linebacker Khmori House and cornerback Thaddeus Dixon—who played under Steve Belichick at Washington—are the most notable examples. Dixon is the only player whose family members have access to the field on game days.
There's a board in the UNC football facility that lists people who have missed workouts and class. Some Belichick-recruited players repeatedly show up on the list but have not had their playing time affected.
Communication between the current coaching staff and both players and parents has been nearly nonexistent, widening the divide within the program. Several players who stayed at UNC after Mack Brown’s departure did not meet Belichick for weeks, and parents were not introduced to the new staff until the 'Practice Like a Pro' spring game months later.
"There's been no communication with coaches and parents, period," a parent of a current UNC player said. "None, zero, zilch. Not one email from a coach, one text, phone call, nothing."
This differed from Brown’s tenure, when parents had relationships with coaches and even had their phone numbers. Coaches might call a parent if they felt something was going on with their son, allowing for much more effective communication.
