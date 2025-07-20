Point Guard Continues to Impress at Adidas Invitational
Derron Rippey, Jr. is having quite a summer. It is being extended in Ladera Ranch, California where he is playing in the Adidad 3SSB Earn Your Stripes Invitational.
Rippey is earning his stripes thus far. He has had played in two games and is averaging 18 points and 6.5 assists as his team has started by winning one of their first two contests.
All Rippey wants to do is put on a show for the coaches and help his teammates do the same thing.
“It’s a live period so I want to perform in front of the college coaches," Rippey told 247Sports. "I came in here with the same mindset and make sure my teammates look good in front of these college coaches.”
To start things off in Game 1 his New Heights team was in a battle under the final minutes. Rippey dished the ball well and got the open cutters his hit the back door passes for late buckets. He made a deep 3-point field goal and then stole the ball and traveled coast to coast for a two-handed jam that extended the lead to five points.
“I'm always working on my shot,” Rippey Jr. said. “The defense is going to make adjustments, they wanted to key in on me so looked to get assists, the defense got a little tired and I was able to get myself open for the quick run.”
In Game 2, RIppey admittedly came out sluggish as did the rest of his New Heights team. Rippey turned it on in the first half and tied the score before the half with two consecutive drives to the hoop.
Rippey will close out his AAU career on Sunday. He has proven he has the ability to run the offense from the point and that he can dish out assists with the best of them. He also has the ability to either shoot the 3-point jumper, or drive to the hoop as needed.
“First thing I want to do is set up the defender so I can come off the screen tight and get them on their heels, get a bit of an advantage,” he said. “Then look at how the big is guarding me -- are they hard hedging me, are they in drop? -- and make my reads from there.”
Rippey has a visit scheduled to Chapel Hill on Labor Day weekend. He talked about the Tar Heels and where they stand in his mind.
“They've been very consistent reaching out to me, Hubert Davis and Marcus Paige,” he said. “They've been a dream school of mine since growing up and they are a long, historical blue blood in college basketball. I've been watching them a lot and are one of my favorite schools.
“I haven't really talked about playing style, but Hubert tells me he wants me to come in and make an impact.”