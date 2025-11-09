The Aftermath of UNC-Stanford: Belichick, Tale of Two Halves
North Carolina had a total of 47 yards in the first half against Stanford on Saturday night. The Tar Heels had only mustered a field goal when jogging toward their locker room — awaiting for the second half to arrive. The offense was not clicking, one problem since the beginning of the season, and has not picked up its pace to stay near the level the defensive unit is on.
Defensive coordinator Steve Belichick has reformed UNC's defense, and after the contest against Clemson in Kenan Stadium, a switch flipped. However, the same can not be said for the offense, as it continues to have a hard time, even against a team with a 3-5 record going into the matchup. Head coach Bill Belichick, after the contest, shared his insight on the victory.
- “Good win," said Belichick. "Good win at home. Always good to win at home. Proud of our team. Kind of interesting two halves, you know, had a tough start offensively, and then, you know, kind of got things going a little bit in second half."
- "You know, defensively, played well, really, for three quarters and then give up at the end of the two, two-minute drives at the end and, you know, hung on with onside kick recovery and getting a stop on defense."
- "So like a lot of these games, they're close, they're tight, similar to some of the games that Stanford's played, you know, against Florida State came down the last play. BC, was tight. You know, scored at the end of the game to beat San Jose. So there's a lot of games like that in this conference."
- "And, you know, that's what we're ready for. And you know, fortunately, we made enough place come out on top today. And so that's good feeling. Just a lot of things we can still improve on, keep working on. And that's what we'll do going forward and get ready for Wake.”
North Carolina hung on despite the Cardinals making somewhat of a comeback to cut their deficit to five points with under two minutes remaining in regulation. Quarterback Elijah Brown found wide receiver CJ Williams for a touchdown pass to make things interesting, but UNC's defense did enough in the second half to make that score too late to change the outcome.
UNC's Defense Saves the Day Yet Again
When quarterback Gio Lopez and the offense struggle, the Tar Heels' defense picks it up when it is their turn to take the field. Defensive lineman Melkart Abou-Jaoude and linebacker Tyler Thompson made impacts — fighting through the trenches to get into Stanford's backfield — disrupting Brown's flow.
With three games left, all in-state outings, North Carolina has a chance to become bowl eligible, it it finds two more wins.
