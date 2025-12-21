Latest Buzz on North Carolina’s Offensive Coordinator Spot

This offseason has been filled with fluctuating emotions, as the North Carolina Tar Heels' football program has added immense talent through the recruitment pool but has also lost several key players through the transfer portal.

More fuel was added to that fire when North Carolina fired offensive coordinator Freddie Kitchens after three seasons in Chapel Hill.

Head coach Bill Belichick announced the decision last week during a scheduled press conference.

Nov 29, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media after the second half of the game against NC State Wolfpack at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

"We want to thank Coach Kitchens and Coach Priefer for their commitment and many contributions to our program and student-athletes," Belichick said in a statement. "We wish them both nothing but the best in their future endeavors."

This was an inevitable outcome, as North Carolina's offense was one of the worst units in college football. The Tar Heels' offense averaged 19.3 points per game (119th in FBS) and 288.8 yards per game (129th in FBS).

With Kitchens out of the equation , the Tar Heels now have to address the offensive coordinator position. Here is the latest news out of Chapel Hill, with North Carolina's offensive coordinator search.

Who are the Candidates?

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator Chip Kelly (left) with head coach Pete Carroll against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Latest rumors indicate that North Carolina is narrowing down their search to Chip Kelly and Bobby Petrino.

Kelly was fired by the Las Vegas Raiders last month after being hired this past offseason. During his brief and disappointing stint as the play-caller, the Raiders were the worst offense in the NFL. That hold true entering Week 16. Meanwhile, Petrino served as the interim head coach at Arkansas midway through the 2025 after being the offensive coordinator since 2024.

If this is true, these two coaches as the final candidates for the offensive coordinator vacancy does not present an inspiring and compelling future for North Carolina, at least in 2026.

Nov 29, 2025; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks interim head coach Bobby Petrino argues a call during the second quarter against the Missouri Tigers at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

The Tar Heels should go after a young, innovative play caller who has had success at the NFL level. Kelly certainly fills those parameters, but based on his recent track record, he should not be trusted for this job.

Bill Belichick has to get this hire right, or his future in coaching, let alone at Chapel Hill, will be in serious jeopardy with another lackluster season.

The 73-year-old head coach has a $1 million buyout, which makes it quite easy to exit prior to the 2026 season. However, Belichick's due diligence in this situation shows he is at committed to the program for at least one more season.

Nevertheless, the next offensive coordinator for the Tar Heels has to work. North Carolina cannot afford another bowl-less campaign.

Please follow us on X when you click right HERE ! Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right HERE !